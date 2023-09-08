William_Potter

Liquidity solutions provider Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) went public via the SPAC route in June this year. As with many other SPAC listings, its price saw a sharp drop soon after listing but has gained a notable 60% in the last month. This makes it a good time to consider the company more closely to assess if the price uptick is justified and what's next for it.

The company

First, let's get some background on the company. Beneficient aims to ease the process of exiting from alternative investments like private equity, venture capital, private debt, and a host of others. It provides liquidity and other support solutions required to enable this for its target customer base, which includes mid-to-high net-worth individuals, small to mid-size institutions, family offices, and fund general partners.

It sees an opportunity to cater to the USD 11.9 trillion global alternative assets market, which tends to be illiquid, making the exit hard. It instead provides a "simple, rapid and cost-effective experience", in its own words, compared to peers who instead engage in negotiations, which can usually be time-consuming and costly (see chart below).

Source: Beneficient

Enabling its services is the company's digital platform, AltAccess, which allows customers to go through the necessary process online. The company believes it to be the first-of-its-kind platform, making it a pioneer in the field.

The business model

This platform caters to what Beneficient calls the Customer ExAlt Trusts, where ExAlt is the shortened version of 'exiting alternatives'. These Trusts are a structure it implements for its customers. It has an ExAlt Plan in place for these customers, which consists of solutions like cash, debt or equities in exchange for their alternative assets.

Once a customer selects the liquidity products of their choice, the company's first revenue-generating business, Ben Liquidity, kicks in. It finances the transaction for the Trusts, which delivers them to the customer in exchange for their alternative assets. The Trusts repay the loan from the income generated from the alternate assets purchased.

Essentially, as the name suggests, Ben Liquidity provides the necessary liquidity required for the transaction. Beneficient aims to earn 50% of its revenue, as interest revenue, from this segment.

Source: Beneficient

Next, comes the second line of business, which is Ben Custody through which it provides administrative and regulatory support through custody services and trust administration. In closing the transaction, this business line steps in as the administrator of the Customer ExAlt Trusts.

Ben Custody, along with the remaining segments is expected to generate the rest of the 50% revenue, through recurring fees. So far, only Ben Liquidity and Ben Custody are distinctly revenue-generating.

Ben Markets is the third business line, which provides broker-dealer services for its liquidity products. The company also has Ben Insurance Services underway, which will provide insurance covering risks related to the management and transference of alternative assets.

Source: Beneficient

The financials

Given the structure of the company, the transactions between Customer ExAlt Trusts on the one hand and Ben Liquidity and Ben Custody on the other are excluded from revenue calculation on a consolidated basis. As a result, the recognised revenue is only on the changes to investment values of alternative assets held by the Trusts.

For the latest financial year, Beneficient was loss-making at the operating level (see table below), which contrasts with its profits in 2020 and 2021. This is primarily on account of a downward adjustment to the fair value of investments held with the Trusts. This reflects the uncertain nature of the company's revenues, at least on a reported basis.

Source: Beneficient

Coming down to its revenue-generating business lines, Ben Liquidity and Ben Custody generate revenues in three ways. The first is interest income on loans extended to customers to exit from their alternative asset holdings. The second is fee income for the transactions and the third is recurring fee income for providing custody and related services.

Over the past three years, the revenues from Ben Liquidity have been inconsistent, having dropped during the year ending March 31, 2023 (see chart below). Ben Custody, though, has reported consistently growing revenues, though the absolute amount is smaller.

Source: Beneficient

It needs to be noted though, that the company changed its financial year reporting to March 31, as against the calendar year-end earlier. As a result, the quarter ending March 31, 2022, was a transitional one for the company, for which numbers are reported separately.

Given the substantial revenues of USD 17.8 million generated by Ben Liquidity during the March 2022 quarter, it can be interpreted that the smaller revenue for the year ending March 31, 2023, was on account of its elimination. The quarterly average revenues for the full year ending March 31, 2023, are actually a smaller USD 12.7 million.

The latest report

For the quarter ending June 30, 2023, the company's results continued to remain weak, with a drag on revenues from a net loss on financial instruments (see table below).

Source: Beneficient

As discussed above, though, this is a particularity of Beneficient's business model. For this reason, it's also a good idea to consider the income generated by its two revenue streams.

Here too, some weakness is visible. Ben Liquidity reported a 16.1% YoY drop in interest income to USD 12 million for the quarter, while Ben Custody reported a 17.8% decline in trust services and administration revenues to USD 7.3 million.

It has since reported the closing of a transaction worth USD 38 million, which indicates progress. In fact, on the day that it released the news, its stock rose by over 10% in intraday trading.

What next?

BENF is now trading at a price-to-book ratio of 1.29x compared to 1.04x for the financial sector. I'm not sure if this premium is warranted at present. The company is still at a fairly nascent stage, with a new way of doing business, through its online platform, to provide quick exits for investors in the alternative assets market. As such, it's still fairly unproven. And it has plenty of competition from established financial services companies.

The company's financials aren't entirely encouraging either. While it did see a revenue increase for its key offering, Ben Liquidity in 2021, in the next year, the number dropped. This is complicated by the fact that the company changed its financial year during that time, which created a gap in comparison. Further, for accounting reasons, only changes in investment values can show up as revenues in consolidated financial statements. This picture doesn't look good at present either.

To me, this indicates both Beneficient's complex business model as well as its clear vulnerabilities, in that its fortunes can fluctuate based on market conditions and there's little it seems to be able to do about them.

Over time, as the company grows, there can be greater predictability on how its financials will turn out. It's not there yet, though. The alternative assets market is big, and there's potential for it to tap into it. But it's too early to say if it will succeed. It's a wait-and-watch, more than anything else. I'm going with a Hold on Beneficient.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.