Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Beneficient: Too Nascent To Buy

Sep. 08, 2023 6:37 AM ETBeneficient (BENF), BENFW
Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Beneficient aims to provide a simple and cost-effective way for investors to exit from alternative asset investments, backed by its digital platform AltAccess.
  • The company's liquidity solutions and custodial services business lines have seen some weakness in revenues recently. This is complicated by the fact that its consolidated topline excludes these revenues for accounting purposes.
  • While the alternative assets market is big and BENF offers relief from the pain point of slow exits, it's still at a nascent stage, making its future unpredictable.

Reducing, removing or overcome financial barrier, financial concept : US dollar bag on a maze puzzle.

William_Potter

Liquidity solutions provider Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) went public via the SPAC route in June this year. As with many other SPAC listings, its price saw a sharp drop soon after listing but has gained a notable 60% in the last month. This makes

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
778 Followers

Manika is an investment researcher and writer as well as a macroeconomist, with a focus on converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking and investment banking. As an entrepreneur, running her own research firm, she received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business. She is also a public speaker, having shared her views at multiple international forums and has been quoted in leading international media. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.