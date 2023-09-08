Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AMC Entertainment: The Meme Stock Rally Is Officially Over

Sep. 08, 2023 6:15 AM ETAMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.52K Followers

Summary

  • AMC Entertainment's shares plummeted 37% on Wednesday after the firm announced a 40M share offering.
  • The company's fundamentals, especially free cash flow and net losses, continue to look weak despite a rebound in attendance numbers.
  • High cash burn is a concern, as is dilution related to the share offering. AMC Entertainment also remains highly shorted.
  • The equity offering represents a serious warning for investors and suggests that AMC Entertainment may go out of business.

Downward red business chart with arrows on blurry background. Crisis, recession and financial failure concept. 3D Rendering.

peshkov

Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) plunged close to 37% on Wednesday, the largest drop since 2021, after the movie theater company disclosed that it seeks to sell another 40M more of its shares. AMC Entertainment's fundamentals, even after the COVID-19 pandemic ended and

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.52K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.