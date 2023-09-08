Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Terumo Modestly Undervalued, But Not Really Exciting

Sep. 08, 2023
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.12K Followers

Summary

  • Terumo's recent performance has been mixed, with operating income misses and lower guidance tied in large part to inflationary cost pressures.
  • Management is looking to price hikes and operational efficiency efforts, including relocating manufacturing to cheaper geographies, to restore some margin leverage.
  • Terumo has opportunities to leverage further growth in trans-radial procedures and pre-filled syringes, but the business largely doesn't pursue transformative growth or disruptive new technologies.
  • Mid-single-digit revenue growth and mid-20%s EBITDA margins can support some upside from here, but I worry that Terumo could fall between the cracks given its growth and margin leverage outlooks.

high angle view of various surgical equipment on tray at hospital

izusek/E+ via Getty Images

When I last wrote about Japanese medical device company Terumo (OTCPK:TRUMY) (OTCPK:TRUMF) (4543.T), I thought the shares offered some upside on improving overseas opportunities tied to post-pandemic reopening and new product introductions, as

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

