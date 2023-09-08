Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Riding Canadian National Railway

Summary

  • I review my investment in Canadian National Railway and decide not to buy more or sell due to available alternatives.
  • The company's revenue, operating income, and net income have increased, but debt has also increased by nearly 18%.
  • The stock is currently cheaper than when I last purchased, but the analyst community's optimistic forecast and lower dividend yield concern me.

Canadian National Railway Train in the Rocky Mountains

Tamas-V

It's been just over two months since I added to my stake in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), and in that time, the shares are down about 7% against a gain of about ½ a percent for the S&P

This article was written by

I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Comments (2)

PBRM1 profile picture
PBRM1
Today, 7:46 AM
Comments (706)
Don't feel bad. I'm down about 4% and a tidy sum of money in the week since opening a position in CP. Has pretty much gone down every day since I bought it. This happens to me more often than not. I should find a different hobby.
Edward J. Roche profile picture
Edward J. Roche
Today, 7:35 AM
Analyst
Comments (8.93K)
I have been adding not long ago.
