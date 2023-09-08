Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: UAW Pushback Hits GM, Ford

Scott Olson

The United Auto Workers said an offer by General Motors (NYSE:GM) fell far short of its demands.

Union President Shawn Fain called the offer “insulting" and did not back off of threatening to have the union strike against one or more automakers after the current contract expires on September 14.

General Motors (GM) said in a letter to workers that it's offering a 10% wage increase during a new four-year contract, plus two more 3% one-time payments. GM is also offering a $6,000 inflation payment, $5,000 more in lump sums to protect against inflation during the contract, and a $5,000 contract ratification bonus. GM said the pay raises would be the biggest since 1999.

The wage offer is slightly better than one from Ford (NYSE:F) that was rejected by the union last week, but relied on lump-sum payments, instead of the annual pay raises the UAW wants.

The major UAW demands are for 46% across-the-board pay raises over four years, a 32-hour week with 40 hours of pay, and pension benefits for new hires.

The UAW is expected to make another offer in response to Ford's (F) proposal. Meanwhile, Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) promised it would have a counterproposal by the end of the week.

General Motors (GM) fell nearly 0.8% on Thursday, while Ford (F) was down 0.9%. Stellantis (STLA) dipped 0.4%.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) slipped nearly 3% on Thursday, continuing Wednesday's decline on worries that the Chinese government has told its agencies to stop using iPhones. However, Wall Street seems to think the issue is "way overblown."

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives wrote in a note, "On the recent China news over the last few days we believe in a worst case scenario any China government agency iPhone ban is way overblown as to quantify its less than ~500k iPhones of roughly 45 million we expect to be sold in China over the next 12 months."

In total, Apple (AAPL) lost nearly $200B in market cap over the two-day stretch.

Ives, who has an outperform rating and $230 price target on Apple, added that the company has seen "massive" share gains in the Chinese smartphone market, to the tune of roughly 300 basis points over the past 18 months.

Ives added that with the iPhone 15 right around the corner, the tech giant has "incremental momentum" to gain more share.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Ryan Cohen's Bed Bath & Beyond trades - WSJ (OTCMKTS:BBBYQ) Ryan Cohen's ownership and sale of shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (OTCPK:BBBYQ).

According to a WSJ report on Thursday, which cited people familiar with the matter, the regulator has requested information from Cohen about the trades and his communications with officers or directors at the company.

The SEC has also asked for information from the company's current and former board members.

The investigation comes after Cohen purchased a $120 million stake in Bed Bath & Beyond, which was first disclosed in March of last year, and then sold the entire stake in August 2022.

News of Cohen's stake in Bed Bath & Beyond (OTCPK:OTCPK:BBBYQ) originally sent its shares soaring 34% on March 6, and a disclosure that he had exited his stake sent the stock plunging 41% on Aug. 19.

Bed Bath & Beyond (OTCPK:OTCPK:BBBYQ) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in late April.

Roblox (RBLX) will hold a two-day developer conference. RDC23 will include keynote presentations from Roblox (RBLX) CEO David Baszucki and other top leaders.

Global Net Lease (GNL) shareholders will vote on the planned merger with Necessity Retail (RTL). Several proxy firms have advised against the deal.

Kennametal (KMT) and AptarGroup (ATR) will hold investor events that include guidance and strategy updates.

U.S. stocks on Thursday ended mixed.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) slid 0.9%. The S&P 500 (SP500) fell 0.3%. The Dow (DJI) outperformed, rising 0.17%.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, six ended in positive territory, led by Utilities. Tech was the biggest loser.

Thursday's economic calendar showed that the number of Americans filing for jobless claims in the past week fell once again.

Turning to the fixed-income markets, Treasury yields were lower on Thursday. The 10-year yield (US10Y) was down 4 basis points to 4.25%, while the 2-year yield (US2Y) was down 9 basis points to 4.94%.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. The Dow is down 0.2%, the S&P 500 is down 0.2% and the Nasdaq is down 0.3%. Crude oil is up 0.5% at more than $87 a barrel. Bitcoin is up 1%.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.4% and the DAX is down 0.8%.

The biggest stock movers for the day premarket: Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) is up more than 12% following better-than-expected Q1 results. The company exceeded expectations in Q1 with top-line growth of 35% Y/Y.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) is down nearly 10% after the company said it had suspended its quarterly dividend on common stock due to the impact of the ongoing Hollywood strike. The suspension will begin with the third quarter dividend, which was due in September.

