Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PTY: Risks Lurking Behind 10% Yield

Sensor Unlimited profile picture
Sensor Unlimited
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The PIMCO Corporate and Income Opportunity Fund is popular among income investors for good reasons.
  • It is yielding ~10% currently, and dividends are paid monthly - a quite appealing combination.
  • However, potential investors should be aware of the risks lurking behind the yield.
  • The yield is not that attractive when properly benchmarked.
  • Macroscopic risks such as high interest rates and credit risks are likely to cause price depreciation at the same time.
  • I do much more than just articles at Envision Early Retirement: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Hidden Danger

Oskari Porkka

Thesis: 10% yield is not enough

Investors seeking current income have good reasons to like the PIMCO Corporate and Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY). By focusing on investments in high-yield bonds (such as corporate bonds) and employee leverages, PTY currently offers

Join Envision Early Retirement to navigate such a turbulent market.

  • Receive our best ideas, actionable and unambiguous, across multiple assets.
  • Access our real-money portfolios, trade alerts, and transparent performance reporting.
  • Use our proprietary allocation strategies to isolate and control risks.

We have helped our members beat S&P 500 with LOWER drawdowns despite the extreme volatilities in both the equity AND bond market.

Join for a 100% Risk-Free trial and see if our proven method can help you too. You do not need to pay for the costly lessons from the market itself.

This article was written by

Sensor Unlimited profile picture
Sensor Unlimited
7.06K Followers

** Disclosure** I am associated with Envision Research

I am an economist by training, with a focus on financial economics. After I completed my PhD, I have been professionally working as a quantitative modeler, with a focus on the mortgage market, commercial market, and the banking industry for more than a decade. And at the same time, I have been managing several investment accounts for my family for the past 15 years, going through two market crashes and an incredible long bull market in between. 

My writing interests are mostly asset allocation and ETFs, particularly those related to the overall market, bonds, banking and financial sectors, and housing markets. I have been a long time SA reader, and am excited to become a more active participator in this wonderful community! 


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.