Renewed Fall In Demand For Consumer Services Will Pull Inflation Lower

Summary

  • Global PMI data shows a rising number of sectors slipping into decline in August, indicating a broad-based economic malaise.
  • Consumer services, which led the growth revival in Q2, is now experiencing a decline in new orders due to rising interest rates and increased cost of living.
  • The decline in consumer spending on services could help lower global inflation, as prices charged for these activities are moderating.

Omnichannel marketing business strategy concept.

cagkansayin/iStock via Getty Images

The Global PMI data - compiled by S&P Global across over 40 economies and sponsored by JPMorgan - found a rising number of sectors slipping into decline in August as growing signs of economic malaise became more broad-based.

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.89K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

