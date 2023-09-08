Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sachem Capital: Selling Overpriced Baby Bonds To Secure A 9-11% Yield

Sep. 08, 2023 10:30 AM ETSachem Capital Corp. (SACH), SACH.PR.A, SCCB, SCCD, SCCG6 Comments
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Sachem Capital baby bonds offer a level of comfort as they rank senior to shareholders and preferred shareholders.
  • The article discusses the different options in the Sachem baby bond spectrum, including their coupons, prices, and maturity dates.
  • The author recommends considering selling SCCB and reinvesting in higher-yielding securities like SCCD or SACC.
businessma review documents before sign

time99lek/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

About a month ago, I published an article on Sachem Capital (NYSE:SACH) where I highlighted some of the publicly traded debt securities issued by Sachem. Those baby bonds can be quite attractive in certain scenarios. And

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
19.7K Followers
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCCG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I also have a long position in SACC and SCCB but will likely sell SCCB and use the proceeds to buy SCCD.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

s
shogan
Today, 11:20 AM
Comments (2.22K)
Comprehensive research on this sometimes obscure subject.
g
grcinak
Today, 11:02 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.67K)
Another great article, Doc. Sachem worries me. I wouldn't bet on the common. But, the BBs do tickle my risk appetite.
A
Adamccz33
Today, 10:56 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (71)
I'm not familiar with this company. Do they have good cash flows? What is their credit rating? What do they actually do?
j
j2d2
Today, 10:55 AM
Premium
Comments (1.42K)
Long SCCD. I think these are worthy investments in a well diversified portfolio. They don’t trade in large quantities so big guys aren’t playing in this small sandbox. That’s good for us, but in a real disaster, we’d never be able to get out. I understand this and it’s an acceptable risk. I plan to hold until maturity. This is a good article. Thanks for publishing.
d
dean3084
Today, 10:46 AM
Comments (1.01K)
Any comment on SACH-A?????
e
extramoney
Today, 10:41 AM
Comments (626)
Long SCCD, SCCF, SCCG, & SACC.
I plan to hold all until maturity as part of my fixed income portfolio.
