Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tsakos Energy Navigation: Q2 Results A Bit Below Expectations But Still A Buy

SimOne Trading profile picture
SimOne Trading
638 Followers

Summary

  • Tsakos Energy Navigation's Q2 2023 results were worse than expected, causing a 7% drop in stock price.
  • Despite the disappointing results, Tsakos is still considered a buying opportunity.
  • The company is taking advantage of the current tanker market situation, reducing debt and modernizing its fleet.

Aerial view Crude oil tanker

AvigatorPhotographer

On September 7th, 2023, Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) published its Q2-2023 earning report. Results were a bit worse than investors were expecting, and the stock lost up to 7% in the first trading hours after the results announcement.

In

This article was written by

SimOne Trading profile picture
SimOne Trading
638 Followers
Analyzing investment opportunities in EU and US

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

M
Meign1
Today, 8:53 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3)
The special dividend was way below my expectation. 0.4$ a share is nothing compared to the amount of cash generated.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.