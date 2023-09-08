Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Global PMI Data Hints At Stubborn Inflation

Summary

  • Global PMI data shows that average prices charged for goods and services continue to rise at an elevated rate in August.
  • Upward price pressures are primarily coming from consumer-facing service providers, particularly in tourism and recreation, and transportation.
  • Labor costs, raw material costs, and energy prices are driving inflation, while demand-pull price pressures have decreased.

Customer

solidcolours/iStock via Getty Images

The Global PMI data - compiled by S&P Global across over 40 economies and sponsored by JPMorgan - showed average prices charged for goods and services continuing to rise at an elevated rate by historical standards in August.

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

