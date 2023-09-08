Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Daifuku Is Muddling Through A Rough Patch Ahead Of Long-Term Automation Capex Growth

Sep. 08, 2023 9:14 AM ETDaifuku Co., Ltd. (DAIUF), DFKCY
Stephen Simpson
  • Daifuku, a leader in warehouse automation, has faced recent challenges in revenue growth, margin leverage, and expanding its business outside of Japan.
  • The company's recent earnings report showed weak revenue growth and a decline in operating income, as customers in the warehouse and cleanroom automation markets pull back on capex.
  • The warehouse automation market is still expected to grow, but Daifuku needs to step up efforts to grow outside of Japan and consider acquisitions to build scale and relationships.
  • Daifuku looks modestly undervalued and remains a leader in what I expect to be a secular growth market, but less aggressive investors may want to wait for a little more clarity on end-market capex plans later this year.

The warehouse and e-commerce automation has definitely had its ups and downs over the last few years. A gold rush-style scramble into the relatively limited number of publicly-traded names inflated valuations during the pandemic, and investors have since had to

Stephen Simpson
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

