Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The 5 Best World-Beater Blue Chips For A Super Pandemic

Sep. 09, 2023 8:00 AM ETJKHY, LOW, MA, UNH, V
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the global economy, costing around $70 trillion, about 10.5 years' income for American workers.
  • Science- and evidence-based living is the best way to protect your health and wealth from the inevitable Super flu pandemic that is a 4% risk in any given year.
  • Up to 500 million people could die, with some estimates as high as 1 billion deaths in an H5N1 avian super pandemic.
  • Since 1996, there have been over 23 outbreaks of H5N1, and none of them triggered a Super Pandemic, or market crash. You can't live in perpetual terror of inevitable but impossible-to-predict risks like this.
  • There are ten 100% rated safety and quality companies you can buy that can survive and thrive through a Super Pandemic. Half of them are reasonable or good buys today. They are A-rated fast-growing world-beater Ultra SWANs that have 16% to 17% annual return potential for the next decade, potentially quadrupling your investment, with 3X better return potential than the S&P 500.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Dividend Kings. Learn More »

computer security

lucadp

The COVID-19 pandemic was the worst in over 100 years, with nearly 800 million confirmed cases and 7 million deaths. And those are underestimating the true horrors of the virus, which experts believe was significantly higher, just underreported.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)

  • my correction watchlist

  • my family's $2.5 million charity hedge fund 

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
106.67K Followers

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MA, LOW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

w
wallball
Today, 8:31 AM
Premium
Comments (13)
DS... regarding health and keto
Can u provide more details on starting weight, starting cholesterol, glucose, etc. Also, what "heart helth measure" where u and Dr. Using to suggest u were unhealthy after losing the 80 lbs on keto?

I am health nut who uses keto/low carb... and swear by it
Thx
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.