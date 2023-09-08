Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rigetti Computing: Quantum Advantage Remains Elusive

  • Rigetti, a quantum computing company, has indefinitely pushed back its timeline for achieving quantum advantage.
  • In November of 2022, the founder and CEO abruptly resigned.
  • They are burning cash and will likely need to do a dilutive equity raise in 2024.
Founded in 2013 Rigetti (NASDAQ:RGTI) built its first quantum computer in 2015. They have a facility in California called Fab-1 where they have built successively more powerful quantum computing chips over the years. They went public by

I have a masters degree in Economics and previously worked for a long / short investment fund. I have been investing in either a professional or personal capacity for over 5 years and I now focus primarily on short selling opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in RGTI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Today, 10:36 AM
Looks about right. I took a (very small) flyer on this name last year and obviously I'm way underwater but I was trying to spread my bets on quantum computer companies and this was/is one of the very few "pure-play" publicly traded names available. Unless something dramatic happens soon I'll probably take my losses at year-end and at least get the income-tax benefit . . .
Today, 10:56 AM
@Windy Hill that's why I usually avoid companies that are developing some unproven technology. As an outside shareholder you really have no way of knowing how close they are to reaching commercial viability, if it will ever happen at all
