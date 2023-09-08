Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Baytex Could Double With Minimal Multiple Expansion

Sep. 08, 2023 9:58 AM ETBaytex Energy Corp. (BTE), BTE:CA4 Comments
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.21K Followers

Summary

  • Baytex recently acquired Ranger, making Eagle Ford its biggest basin, representing about 60% of its production.
  • The company should be able to quickly pay down debt and deleverage at current oil prices.
  • The stock is cheap, but needs minimal multiple expansion to see big upside.

Drilling a New Residential Water Well, industrial water pump tumulus background

MahmutSonmez

With a recent transformational acquisition, Baytex (NYSE:BTE) looks well positioned to quickly pay down debt and deleverage at current oil prices. If it can accomplish that, the stock has a lot of upside with minimal multiple expansion.

Company

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.21K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

R
Reason204
Today, 11:08 AM
Comments (154)
BTE has way too many shares outstanding so I would like to see them do a R/S to get the number much lower. Somewhat like OBE did years back...
D
DHinton
Today, 11:07 AM
PRO
Comments (733)
Nice article. Thanks. Love the stock. My number 3 holding, just behind EPD and CPG. Seems the market doesn’t appreciate its potential . It still sells for lower than when the Ranger purchase was announced. I’m either totally missing something or I’m going to make some really good money here.
r
runjmc2
Today, 10:34 AM
Premium
Comments (145)
I am heavily invested in the BTE 19 Jan 24 $2.5 Calls. While it takes more upfront cash, there is near zero premium to pay. I also love DVN and own a lot, but the premium for the calls is way too high to "buy and hold" to try to take full advantage of the upside.
fazsha profile picture
fazsha
Today, 10:19 AM
Comments (2.26K)
I am heavily weighted in BTE. Not only does it have the best FCF yield projection, it is highly liquid trading-wise here in the US, unlike, say, MEG Energy, Whitecap or Surge. twitter.com/...

Just last year, before Baytex took them over, Ranger Oil CEO Darrin Henke was interviewed. He said Ranger Oil is operating exclusively in the oily Lower Eagle Ford. “As of the end of the third quarter, we had drilled 51 gross wells and turned in line 42 wells. We are the operator of more than 900 gross wells with over 45,000 boe/d of net production,” Henke explained, noting that Ranger’s production is 72% oil and 87% liquids.

“We are a pure-play Eagle Ford company,” Henke continued. “The thing I like about the Eagle Ford is its close proximity to the Gulf Coast. We have been getting a premium compared to WTI pricing on every barrel over the last six months. The Eagle Ford also makes only one barrel of water per barrel of oil. In a lot of other plays it is as many as 10 barrels of water for every barrel of oil. So our operating expenses are lower.

“Those things coupled are why we’ve consistently had the number one EBITDAX margin,” he went on. “Another plus is the regulatory environment in Texas. There is none better. We do not have any issue getting our product to market. The Eagle Ford is a great place to be.”
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.