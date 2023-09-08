Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AMD: Downgrading To Sell, Only A.I. Fumes Here

Summary

  • We are downgrading Advanced Micro Devices to a sell. We are now less optimistic about AMD because we think Wall Street expectations for AI revenue are too high.
  • We expect AMD's AI GPU to lag behind Nvidia Corporation in a material way, and we now see a higher risk profile for the stock in the near-to-mid term.
  • Additionally, we also believe the industry spending shift to AI will have a negative effect on its data center CPU business.
  • We believe investors will soon come to the realization that AMD won't be the next Nvidia.
  • The stock is up 67% YTD, outperforming the S&P 500 by 50%, and we recommend investors take profits and revisit the stock at a lower level.
Bizarre urban scene

piranka/E+ via Getty Images

We're downgrading Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to a sell. We're less optimistic about AMD as we think Wall Street expectations for A.I. revenue are too high now and continue to expect AMD's A.I. GPU offerings to

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros
At Tech Stock Pros, we level the playing field for retail investors by providing the best-in-class research that is only accessible to institutional investors. We are the focal point where tech engineering and investment meet; that’s why we’ve launched our own Investing Group, Tech Contrarians. We started as engineers with years of experience at high-tech companies before earning an MBA. Since then, we’ve been top-ranked (Starmine Thomson Reuters, Factset, Institutional Investors) tech equity analysts at Wall Street bulges. We are objective in our assessment of the technologies involved and frequently take contrarian positions after a thorough investigation into the hype and conventional wisdom. We are your eyes into the market; we monitor and specialize in technology stocks from an industry-first approach to provide best-in-class investment research to retail investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (11)

p
phitinh81
Today, 11:10 AM
Comments (218)
Tech stock pros 🤭
b
brianmattu
Today, 11:01 AM
Comments (771)
Trust in CEO and a lot more upside. If we get to 100 what a great add! Heard this too many times before and $AMD went higher. Analysts are a joke to manipulate for lower buying prices.
C
Ciaodown1943
Today, 10:49 AM
Premium
Comments (117)
Lisa Su has proven to be an exceptional CEO. Her insight has made AMD a contender. I agree with the idea that the MI300 series may not have the specs of Nvidia's H100. However, I know that AI customers absolutely hate the idea of being dependent on one provider.....Nvidia. So, it is my expectation that AMD will gain share in the GPU AI market. Currently, Nvidia has a near monopoly of 90%+. I expect a year from now that AMD will have 10-15% of the market. And, the market is huge. The current pricing of the H100 is $20,000-40,000 depending on configuration. My guess is that AMD will price the MI300 series at a level which is quite compelling. Nvidia will still be the leader in this area. I own both AMD and Nvidia.
y
yjs_jin
Today, 10:43 AM
Comments (7)
Amd to mars
k
karsat
Today, 10:41 AM
Premium
Comments (2)
Let’s downgrade nvda too ?
b
betico
Today, 10:22 AM
Comments (298)
Just curious, what are your credentials to be upgrading or downgrading any stock?
S
SunilB
Today, 10:20 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (16)
Lets see
Sustainable Development Holdings profile picture
Sustainable Development Holdings
Today, 10:19 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.51K)
@Tech Stock Pros Maybe 3 or 5 times you say street "AI expectations are too high". But you never say what those expectations are. Well, for example, analyst Stacy Rasgon (who is viewed by many as the best semi analyst) has said repeatedly that AMD will have zero AI revenues this year and a small amount next year. And AMD's forward consensus estimates are pretty small despite management guiding for steep H2 growth and growth for next year on top of that.

So unless you are expecting literally zero AI revenue, or even negative AI revenue, it's hard to say expectations are meaningfully too high.
alchemist11 profile picture
alchemist11
Today, 10:19 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.3K)
Exactly!! AMD is the AI Intel.
r
rgard64
Today, 10:14 AM
Comments (953)
If Wall Street is too optimistic about AI, then downgrade NVDA. AMD is too undervalued already. I suggest that you keep your day time job.
alchemist11 profile picture
alchemist11
Today, 10:20 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.3K)
@rgard64 AMD is a shadow of NVDA, the Intel of chip makers.
