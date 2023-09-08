Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cameco: Uranium Production Challenged, Customer Demand Increasing

Sep. 08, 2023 10:14 AM ETCameco Corporation (CCJ), CCO:CA2 Comments
Don Beynon profile picture
Don Beynon
454 Followers

Summary

  • Cameco will benefit from the long-term worldwide nuclear electric renaissance.
  • In the short term, a production shortfall could occur in their key uranium mines that may affect 2023 financial performance.
  • If properly managed, I believe Cameco can overcome this challenge to meet its 2023 delivery commitments.

uranium ore in mine, mineral radiation concept, radioactive energy

RHJ

Investment Thesis

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ), as a world leading supplier of uranium to nuclear utilities, is in a favorable market for the demand of uranium by electric nuclear utilities. Production from its Canadian mines has returned from COVID impacts and

This article was written by

Don Beynon profile picture
Don Beynon
454 Followers
Technical/quantitative and MBA academic background. 50 years of investing my own portfolio which includes equities, mutual funds, bonds, ETFs, special situations, REITs and real estate. Have provided Angel funding. Analyzed, developed and managed numerous new businesses and products in both a large company-$2B and a small organization-$150M.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CCJ, GE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: These are my researched personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

bill h illify profile picture
bill h illify
Today, 11:23 AM
Comments (6.78K)
Appreciate the article. Thanks.
F
Flubull
Today, 11:20 AM
Comments (199)
I suspect the fact that both Cameco and Kazatomprom are struggling to ramp up production will continue to push up spot Uranium prices (certainly a psychological impact). Combine this with the announcement from Niger that they will mandate a price of €200 an kilogram (around $90 a pound US) up from €0.80 and the squeeze in Uranium production will definitely push prices up.
Strangely, this could actually be good for Cameco's earnings as they have a certain amount of contracts that are linked to market prices so that if the price of U3O8 goes up they get more money per pound.
Waiting to see how things shake up over the next week or so with Niger but it's looking good for rising U3o8 prices! Cameco will get back to smashing it soon enough!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.