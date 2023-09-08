Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AMC Entertainment's Plunge Isn't Over Yet

Sep. 08, 2023 10:17 AM ETAMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)6 Comments
Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I am changing my rating on AMC Entertainment Holdings from 'sell' to 'strong sell' due to worsening financial conditions.
  • The company's stock has experienced a significant decline, and management's attempt to raise equity has been met with a negative market reaction.
  • The timing of the movie theater industry's recovery is unclear, and AMC Entertainment Holdings may struggle to pay down its debt, potentially leading to bankruptcy.
AMC Theatres Reopens Its Doors By Celebrating 100 Years Of Operations With "Movies In 2020 At 1920 Prices"

Tom Cooper

One of the most important things that investors need to learn is the idea that you must change your opinion as the facts change. When the picture for a company gets better, it is okay to go from bearish to bullish. In fact, you

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
28.55K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor. He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

r
rutleyh
Today, 11:20 AM
Comments (2.56K)
I agree with the bulk of this article. I also appreciate the Author mentioning that 2026 is the real drop dead date for AMC.

The one thing not mentioned is the future impact of the actors and writers strike. There will now be a gap period where there will be little to no new product coming to market for a period to time. How long that gap will last depends on how long the strikes last obviously.

That impact is probably a year or so away. There will be some revenue. Studios will re-release old films but the revenue will be much less. That could crush AMC. They need revenues to increase. Any significant decrease is likely to result in bankruptcy.

In the end, it may be healthy for the industry as a whole to have less movie theaters. There will always be demand but that demand is not likely to ever be what it was in 2019.
Fred Pollack profile picture
Fred Pollack
Today, 11:04 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (211)
Agree! And, thank you for publishing the current debt (from their 2Q2023 10-Q). One addition, their unsecured debt (ie subordinated notes) are selling, on average, at 50% of their face value, which results in a ~30% annualized yield-to-maturity. And, then there is the high yield on their secured debt. Therefore, raising more cash via bond sales is unlikely.

Thus, their only option is to keep on selling shares, even if it drives the price down $2/shr over the next year. So, I think they are likely to avoid bankruptcy for 2+ years. But like you I would not be surprised to see it happen sooner - especially if the writers/actors strike is not settled this year.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 10:52 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.18K)
You are so right. A year ago AMC took over the Cinemark theater across the street from our condo, and the temporary plastic AMC signage has not yet been replaced with a permanent sign. The staff is lean and the bar has no bartender! We used to see hoards of people going into the theater, but that has not been the case for a very long time.
AO Schwarz profile picture
AO Schwarz
Today, 10:50 AM
Premium
Comments (13)
I’ve never been much for the ocean of conspiracy theories surrounding this stock, but the past month has been utterly ridiculous. Shares have lost 80% of their value, despite decent quarterly results and the prospect of a 25% dilution. Raises an eyebrow for sure…
P
PPEnergy
Today, 10:50 AM
Premium
Comments (5)
This is not a fundamentals driven story. You can analyze all you want but the success of AMC is dependent upon faith.
Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Today, 11:19 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (5.61K)
@PPEnergy You're only correct under the reflexivity theory of the market, but that only works for AMC if shares are irrationally high. That is not the case here.
