Tom Cooper

One of the most important things that investors need to learn is the idea that you must change your opinion as the facts change. When the picture for a company gets better, it is okay to go from bearish to bullish. In fact, you will thank yourself for it in the long run. Likewise, when the picture gets worse, you need to be honest with yourself. Otherwise, you could be in for a world of hurt. One company that I have recently changed my mind about is AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC). Earlier this year, I had the company rated a ‘sell’ to reflect my view that shares should experience performance that is materially weaker than what the market should achieve over the same window of time. But in light of new developments, I can no longer hold that view. Instead, I've decided to change my rating to a ‘strong sell’, even going so far as to make the case that the company may ultimately not survive as opposed to surviving and underperforming. My reasons here are manifold.

The picture has gotten worse

In the last article that I wrote about AMC Entertainment Holdings last month, I reiterated my ‘sell’ rating on the company. Immediately prior to my decision to write about the business, a court had approved a settlement that would allow the enterprise to convert its preferred units into common units and to engage in a reverse stock split. This is an issue that has been discussed ad nauseam elsewhere, including in that aforementioned article of mine, so I will not dwell on it any further. But the short version of the story is that the move opened up the potential for management to eventually issue additional stock in order to raise enough cash to pay down a substantial portion of the company's debt.

Some analysts even went so far as to claim that this maneuver would allow the company to raise as much as $16 billion worth of equity. But this was based on incredibly faulty assumptions. Namely, it relied on the idea that the common units adequately reflected the value of the company, while the preferred units did not. In fact, the opposite was true, as we have seen. Since my last article on the movie theater operator, and adjusting for the reverse stock split, shares have lost 73.5% of their value. That compares to the 0.6% increase seen by the S&P 500 over the same window of time.

To be perfectly honest, I did not expect the stock to fall so far and so rapidly. A big reason for a substantial portion of this decline was management's experiment aimed at following through with a meaningful equity raise. On September 6 alone, common units of the company plunged, closing down 36.8% for the day. That drop was driven by an announcement from management that the company had entered into an agreement to establish what is called an ’at-the-market’ offering program to sell off up to 40 million shares as the company sees fit. The specific offering gives the company significant flexibility in terms of how and when to make these transactions. They can make small transactions daily or weekly if they like. They can make transactions every so often. They can even make a massive deal if they can find the right partner.

It is not guaranteed that AMC Entertainment Holdings will follow through with any offering at all. In fact, the plunge in share price probably reduces the probability of this occurring. Having said that, I would still say that there is a much higher than 50% probability that at least some stock will be issued. How much the company raises will be determined by the price of the stock upon issuance and how many units are ultimately sold. But if we assume that all the stock that they can sell is sold at the $8.62 that units closed at on September 6, this would translate to proceeds of $344.8 million on a gross basis. It's important to note that net proceeds will be smaller, since sales agents involved with the deal can receive compensation of up to 2.5% of the gross sales price of the stock. So overall net proceeds under this scenario might be $336.2 million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings

This is a rather significant let down for those who have been optimistic that the company might turn around. After all, if we had used the price that shares were trading at, on a split adjusted basis, when I last wrote about the company, the issuance of 40 million shares would have translated to $1.30 billion of gross proceeds and at least $1.27 billion of net proceeds. With net debt of $4.41 billion as of this writing, management could have taken care of a nice chunk of overall leverage with such a strategy. However, as I detailed in my prior article on the company, the fundamental health of the business is far from great. I won't repeat the analysis that I conducted then. But as a reminder, for the first half of this year, the business saw operating cash flow come in negative to the tune of $203.3 million.

That is better than the $371.6 million of cash outflow experienced the same time last year. But it's not anywhere close to being where the company needs to be in order to thrive. What makes matters even worse is the fact that issuing 40 million shares would result in common shareholders being diluted by 20.2%. So even if the company upsizes how much it can sell, and if we are generous in the assumption that the stock doesn't fall further in response to such an upside, it's not unthinkable that, in order to take care of a good part of its debt, AMC Entertainment Holdings might need to give away most of itself to new, incoming shareholders.

At some point, if debt does not get paid down substantially, AMC Entertainment Holdings will end up breaching its financial covenants. The good news for shareholders at the moment is that the company does not need to meet any major covenants between now and late April of 2024 when its senior secured revolving credit facility matures. That facility is part of the senior secured credit facility term loan that comes due in 2026. Most of the $225 million under the 2024 debt is currently untapped, and the only other debt that's due that year is $5 million in the form of senior subordinated notes. But by 2026, significant amounts of debt will be maturing. However, if the company cannot get waivers for its financial covenants and if the movie theater industry does not recover by early to mid next year, it's not unthinkable that bankruptcy could be in store for the business.

Those who disagree with the risks involved with AMC Entertainment Holdings might point out that the box office is showing signs of recovery. That is true. In fact, during the summer movie season this year, the domestic box office generated approximately $4 billion. 15% of this amount came from the Barbie movie, which, between its July 21 release and Labor Day of this year, generated $612.3 million in box office receipts. Other films have also done fairly well. In fact, there have been three other movies that have generated $300 million or more at the domestic box office during the summer movie season. Another bright spot was announced on September 1 when management stated that the advance ticket sales of the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, totaled $26 million in a single day, smashing the previous record of Spider-Man: No Way Home when it brought in $16.9 million. In fact, this marked the highest advance sales revenue day in the company's 103-year history.

Unfortunately, this does not mean that the movie theater industry is going to recover in time for AMC Entertainment Holdings to return to positive cash flow. As you can see in the chart above, total box office revenue this year, annualized, is about $9.64 billion. While that is higher than the three years prior, it pales in comparison to the $11.25 billion generated in the pre-pandemic year of 2019. If we adjust for inflation, the gulf is even larger, with the box office that year coming in at $12.90 billion. This means that, after adjusting for inflation, box office revenue in the domestic market is still 25.3% lower than it was prior to the pandemic. And total ticket sales are down 25.5%.

Takeaway

Judging by the markets volatile and, perhaps even violent, reaction on September 6, it is clear that market participants are anything but enthused by the prospect of AMC Entertainment Holdings attempting to dilute shareholders further in order to pay down debt. The sad truth, however, is that the company is in a really poor financial position. Absent a miracle, I don't see any realistic way for the business to recover. Yes, the movie theater industry will recover at some point. That might occur as late as next year. But in the meantime, AMC Entertainment Holdings is hemorrhaging cash and its ability to raise enough capital in order to pay down debt has been significantly impaired by the plunge in its share price. Given these factors, I have no choice but to change my rating on the company from a ‘sell’ to a ‘strong sell’, and I would not be surprised if bankruptcy is the ultimate outcome between this year and the middle of next year.