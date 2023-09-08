Shovels In A Gold Rush: 3 Cheap AI Chip Stocks

Shovel containing gold undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

NVIDIA (NVDA) is probably the world’s most popular chip stock right now. Having just recently beaten per share earnings estimates by $0.63 or 23%, it has been getting a lot of publicity. If you look at the Seeking Alpha page for the stock, you’ll notice that NVDA gets multiple articles written about it every single day. It’s not surprising that it does. Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) is the hot new thing in tech, and NVIDIA is the supplier of accelerator chips to the AI industry.

The above is all very interesting, but NVIDIA’s stock hasn’t actually done that well since its blockbuster earnings release came out. Up just 0.48% from its close the day before the release came out, the stock has barely budged. In fact, it’s actually down slightly from its closing price the day after earnings came out.

It has often been said that NVIDIA is “selling shovels in a gold rush,” meaning that it is making money by supplying equipment to others who are trying to capitalize on the trend. Nobody quite knows how Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) will make money off AI, with its high costs, but we know from its second quarter earnings release that NVIDIA is already raking in cash from its AI chips.

So, why the weak trading post-earnings? Most likely, it is simply the effects of gravity being felt. When a stock trades at 36 times sales, it takes a lot of growth to justify the price tag. Even if NVIDIA can beat its next three quarters’ earnings expectations, I believe investors will still struggle to explain how it will generate enough cash flows to pay back what they invested in it. Uncomfortable as the thought is for some, valuation matters. Fortunately, there are other AI chip stocks out there that aren’t particularly expensive yet are similar to NVIDIA in many respects. In this article, I will review three of them.

Qualcomm

Qualcomm (QCOM) is a U.S. semiconductor company best known for making mobile chips. You might not think of mobile chips as having anything to do with the powerful GPUs used in AI data centers, but you’d be surprised to see how much progress QCOM is making in AI chips. The company is a leader in on-device AI processing, which is used to run applications such as cameras, face ID and various components of videogames (e.g. enemy AI).

More interestingly, QCOM has an AI data center chip called the AI 100 that competes directly with NVIDIA. Like NVIDIA’s chips, AI 100s are used in servers to facilitate the speedy processing that modern AI applications require. The chip can have up to 16 cores, and features a 7nm process node. It’s still behind NVIDIA chips in most benchmark tests, but it has scored even better than the H100 in power efficiency.

Last but not least, QCOM has a strong balance sheet. It has $20.4 billion in current assets to $8.4 billion in current liabilities, for a 2.4 current ratio. It has $14.5 billion in debt to $20.6 billion in equity, for a respectable 0.7 debt/equity ratio. Both figures are more than satisfactory.

You might think that a big player in AI chips like this would be mighty expensive. Think again! At today’s prices, QCOM stock trades at just 12.2 times earnings and 3.4 times sales. That’s a lot cheaper than NVIDIA, yet Qualcomm is almost as innovative as that company is in my view.

Intel

Intel (INTC) is one name you might be surprised to see on this list. The company is not known for producing GPUs like NVIDIA’s–and in fact, it does not build dedicated GPUs. Rather, it develops its own AI processors that include built-in GPUs. This is very different from NVIDIA’s approach with the H100, which is a bulky device best suited to data centers.

Intel has the virtue of being one of the cheapest AI chip stocks out there. At today’s prices, it trades at:

2.8 times sales.

1.5 times book value.

15.76 times operating cash flows.

Granted, the forward P/E ratio of 58 is quite high, but it shows that analysts expect INTC to swing from losses to slight profits in the next 12 months. Also INTC’s previous quarterly release was a massive beat. If it keeps beating expectations going forward, INTC may end up looking like it wasn’t expensive at today’s prices.

Beyond that, Intel is in good financial shape. It has $43.3 billion in current assets to $27 billion in current liabilities, for an excellent 1.6 current ratio. $46 billion in long term debt compares to $101 billion in equity, for a 0.46 debt/equity ratio--for this ratio, below 1 is ideal, so Intel also scores high marks on debt/equity.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Last but not least, we have Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Ltd (TSM), the one stock on this list that I personally own. As I’ve written many times before, TSM is NVDA’s foundry (contract manufacturer), so it participates in the growth that NVIDIA itself is seeing. That’s a significant advantage. It wasn’t enough to give TSM positive earnings growth in its most recent quarter. To the contrary, revenue and earnings both declined. However, NVIDIA’s orders only make up 6% of TSM’s business today. If NVIDIA’s stellar growth continues long term, then it will eventually show up in TSM’s own results.

Despite its fairly obvious AI angle, TSM stock is fairly cheap today, trading at:

15.6 times earnings.

6.3 times sales.

4.4 times book value.

9.6 times operating cash flow.

Most of these multiples aren’t as low as the other two stocks on this list (though TSM beats INTC on the forward P/E ratio). However, TSM is the only stock that participates in NVIDIA’s success rather than competing with it. Additionally, TSM is in good financial health, with a 2.6 current ratio and a 0.28 debt/equity ratio. So, it’s my personal AI chip stock of choice.

The Bottom Line

The AI gold rush is heating up, and so far, NVIDIA is in the lead. In fact, it’s so far in the lead that it’s hard to even tell who is in second place.

AI has been a winner take all market so far. Because of this, it might seem tempting to run out and buy NVDA and call it a day. However, the stock is so pricey–and in a period of high interest rates no less–that one questions whether it’s worth the price tag. For my money, the three stocks above are worthy NVDA alternatives, each selling their own unique “shovels” to the prospectors of the AI gold rush.