Tesla: When There's A Dividend, Count Me In

Sep. 08, 2023 1:00 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)
The Dividend Collectuh
Summary

  • Before its last stock split in 2022, there were talks of Tesla, Inc. possibly paying a dividend.
  • Although paying a dividend does not seem to be a priority for Tesla, this could be a possibility in the future.
  • Tesla's balance sheet is healthy, with a strong cash balance and low debt, which could support future dividend payments.
  • If the EV giant does conduct another stock split, maybe shareholders could finally see a dividend come to fruition.
  • The company has managed positive cash flow and decreased its debt significantly over the last four years.

A small businessman hides from a huge basketball bat and large white words Where’s the money?!.

Gearstd/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I know what everyone is going to say. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is a growth stock, not a dividend stock. Similar to two other popular stocks amongst investors, Amazon (AMZN) and

Not a certified financial advisor. Military veteran with 21 yrs of service. I enjoy dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and not only teach about investing, but give a new perspective to help others reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (17)

Tdot profile picture
Tdot
Today, 2:23 PM
Comments (32.76K)
It should have been noted that Tesla's "Vehicle Deliveries" chart is for the trailing 4 quarters: they certainly did not deliver 1.6 million Tezlers in 2Q23, as Tesla's chart implies.

And for "extrapolating" purposes, the latest and best delivery estimates are that Tesla will deliver about 452k in 3Q23 and 462k in 4Q23, to make it about 1.75 million and 1.80 million (trailing four quarters) respectively.

As for this thesis for Tesla dividends as a function of "cash flow", in spite of all the wonderful "profits" since 2020, it should be noted that Tesla's cash balance through the first half of 2023 dropped by $1.045 billion, and last year it dropped by $1.22 billion and in 2021 it dropped by $1.757 billion.

[see: "Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash" in the Tesla's SEC Forms 10Q and 10K "Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows" for verification]

It means that Tesla is and has been net cash flow negative, so good luck on those dividends. Maybe they make you pay them back - a reverse dividend?

Well they've been doing that all along: in 2020 they were "cash flow positive" because they sold $12.3 billion in shares to cover the losses and show positive "free cash flow".
s
sseidel89
Today, 2:21 PM
Premium
Comments (6)
TSLA will not prioritize dividend payments over growth/innovation. Nor do I want it to.
Ramon_13 profile picture
Ramon_13
Today, 1:50 PM
Comments (2.11K)
No measly dividend please. We want growth !
Gordonr profile picture
Gordonr
Today, 2:13 PM
Comments (7.92K)
@Ramon_13
I’ll 2nd that!
T
The first thing
Today, 1:40 PM
Premium
Comments (15)
Covered calls.
n
notyouagain
Today, 1:40 PM
Comments (2.43K)
You would trust a dividend coming from a company run by someone so erratic?
Count me out.
Ramon_13 profile picture
Ramon_13
Today, 1:53 PM
Comments (2.11K)
@notyouagain The greatest entrepreneur on the planet running multiple multi billion dollar corporations with the best engineers working for him and is the world's richest person ? Yeah count me IN !
Gordonr profile picture
Gordonr
Today, 2:12 PM
Comments (7.92K)
@Ramon_13
Me too!
n
notyouagain
Today, 2:22 PM
Comments (2.43K)
@Ramon_13
Wow, I see your point. You're right bit I still don't think I like him.
Since I'm a dividend investor it'll never matter.
OlePhart profile picture
OlePhart
Today, 1:37 PM
Premium
Comments (463)
No one has mentioned TSLY, the Yieldmax fund based on Tesla. It pays a huge distribution.
C
Cdoctator
Today, 1:32 PM
Premium
Comments (192)
Tesla won’t pay a dividend until Elon Musk put humans on marks…
M
Mark-989
Today, 2:05 PM
Comments (1)
@Cdoctator what kind of humans are we talking?
Actionable Conclusion profile picture
Actionable Conclusion
Today, 1:31 PM
Analyst
Comments (16.76K)
Tesla: When There's A Dividend, Count Me In

That will be after a 15x in share price.

But hey, if you want income from a growth stock in the early phase... patience is required. .... and a willingness to miss out on incredible capital gains.
kowaco profile picture
kowaco
Today, 1:14 PM
Premium
Comments (19)
Elon already said he’s not going to pay a dividend
a
alternative investment
Today, 1:48 PM
Comments (1.29K)
@kowaco "Elon already said he’s not going to pay a dividend"
This is probably the first and last time when I believe somethingf Elon says.
l
lappygums
Today, 1:13 PM
Comments (1.83K)
Tesla has way too much Capex going forward..until the company matures I don't see a dividend being paid.
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 1:07 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.52K)
Thanks everyone for stopping by. If you enjoyed the article please like and consider subscribing for more content. I like to give a different perspective on companies such as Tesla and hopefully it gave some insight on the company as a whole. Don’t forget to turn on your alerts to receive notifications when articles are published. Also feel free to drop a comment below on your thoughts of TSLA ever paying a dividend. Happy investing to all 📈
