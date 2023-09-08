Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intel: Don't Let The 'Whale' Fool You

Sep. 08, 2023 10:39 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)AMD, AMZN, DELL, HPQ, MSFT, NVDA5 Comments
Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Intel stock has struggled to rally past the $36 range this year, reflecting investor wariness over the company's capital-intensive turnaround strategy.
  • The demand environment in Intel's core end markets remains mixed, which clouds prospects over growth reacceleration and margin expansion.
  • Intel's accelerated computing portfolio also faces roadblocks to adoption, which could limit its participation in AI tailwinds.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Livy Investment Research. Learn More »

Intel To Report Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Despite outperforming expectations during the second quarter, the Intel stock (NASDAQ:INTC) has struggled to rally out of the high $30 range. Even CEO Pat Gelsinger's recent optimism - including an update on Q3 revenue surpassing

Thank you for reading my analysis. If you are interested in interacting with me directly in chat, more research content and tools designed for growth investing, and joining a community of like-minded investors, please take a moment to review my Marketplace service Livy Investment Research. Our service's key offerings include:

  • A subscription to our weekly tech and market news recap
  • Full access to our portfolio of research coverage and complementary editing-enabled financial models
  • A compilation of growth-focused industry primers and peer comps

Feel free to check it out risk-free through the two-week free trial. I hope to see you there!

This article was written by

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
7.85K Followers

Boutique investment research shop providing professional coverage on disruptive thematic equities. Our analysis provides a deep dive on growth drivers present in the secular market to identify outperforming investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

Humble Eagles profile picture
Humble Eagles
Today, 11:17 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.97K)
I usually check the recent past and I see you had the same take and rating on Intel in the mid 20s. You missed the first 40% rise. Remember, WS often anticipates far enough ahead that when the news breaks the stock has already moved. The positive news that Intel has been sending out lately shows markets are beginning to improve, and they also tell us that the process updates are going well. Intel should break a lot of good news in the next week or two.
s
stkedu7
Today, 11:16 AM
Premium
Comments (82)
Cashflow is still a problem, even with Chip Act money. They’ve committed a large amount to ARM’s IPO - can’t use chip money for that.
M
Mojo_hk
Today, 11:18 AM
Comments (1.03K)
@stkedu7 as I recall there are 6 to 7 silicon players including Intel who will be putting in about 700 millon total. Not a big sum of money
s
stkedu7
Today, 11:24 AM
Premium
Comments (82)
@Mojo_hk - Intel’s cashflow is negative. And the capital outlays for Ocotillo, Oregon, Ireland, Ohio, Malaysia are continuing. Not to mention the additional cost of the Germany & Italy outlays that haven’t even started. $700M is a significant outlay
M
Mojo_hk
Today, 10:52 AM
Comments (1.03K)
Either you are clueless or then intentionally filtering to suit your thesis. Intel has taken 6 pts of share from AMD in client. Zinsner said Sapphire is shipping ahead of expectations and the Q3 surprise is data center surprising to the upside. Sierra Forest and Granite Rapids have been pulled in by 6 months and 5 nodes in 4 years are on track. You do know that chips act money is coming in 2H and IFS prepayments along with the BAM deal all allow a smart capital model. This is why the stock is now north of 38$.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.