Syndax Pharmaceuticals: Positive Axatilimab Phase 2 Results

Sep. 08, 2023 10:42 AM ETSyndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX)
William Jeffery
Summary

  • Syndax is making strides in the adoption of entinostat, a cancer therapeutic used in combination with immune checkpoint therapies.
  • Syndax reported an increase in operating expenses in Q2 2023, but remains financially stable with cash reserves of $418.3 million.
  • Syndax has two leading candidates in its drug pipeline, revumenib and axatilimab, which show promise in treating acute leukemia and chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) respectively.

Cancer cells

nopparit

Known for its work in cancer therapeutics, Syndax (NASDAQ:SNDX) is making strides in the adoption of entinostat, a Class I Histone deacetylase inhibitors (HDAC) inhibitor that is utilized in combination with immune checkpoint therapies. The inherent nature of its specialty drug

William Jeffery
I am an investor specializing in the technology sector with a focus on identifying disruptive trends and innovative companies that are reshaping the industry. With several years of experience analyzing the tech landscape, I have developed a keen understanding of the sector and have been successful in finding high-potential investments. I am always on the lookout for cutting-edge technologies and the companies that are leading the charge in their respective fields.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

