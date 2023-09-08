FotografiaBasica

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) is the 4th largest tobacco company in the world by revenue.

Altria is also a Dividend King having raised its dividend for 53 consecutive years.

MO just reported its latest quarterly earnings and the results were excellent, with 2nd quarter EPS up 4% and first half 2023 up 5%.

If we compare MO's total return (including dividends) for the last 12 months, it has underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) by 6% to 16%.

That indicates that generally speaking, it has not been a good year for MO compared to the market itself.

The question for investors at this point in time is, does MO represent a reasonable potential investment return, including dividends, or should investors be on the lookout for better investment performance somewhere else?

In this article, we will look at MO's prospects for the next year to try and determine the price direction out to 2024 as compared to the last year.

MO's Stock Key Metrics

Let's look at MO's financial metrics, comparing the latest TTM (Trailing Twelve Months) with the previous year. All in all, they show progress is steady in most but not all categories.

I use the financial metrics to discover what I consider to be positive investment numbers (yellow boxes) and compare them with any negative investment numbers (orange boxes).

One quick look at the financial metrics table above comparing 2022 TTM to 2023 TTM shows that even though MO had decreased Revenue (Line 2) by 5% it also increased EPS (Line 10) up 300%, EBITDA (Line 13) was down by 1%, and FCF (Line 15) was up by 6%.

The decrease in revenue shows the continuing struggle to keep revenue up as smoking products revenue continues to decrease every year. The smokeless lines are increasing, but the problem is they are not increasing as fast as smokables are decreasing.

Note that Mo's smokable products decline rate last quarter was 10% compared to the industry in general decreasing by only 7.5%. This would suggest MO is having more trouble maintaining smokable volumes than its competitors.

MO's share price (Line 1) decreased by 3% over the last 12 months but gross margin (Line 4) increased by an identical 3% meaning MO was able to expand margins even as revenue continues to decline. This would indicate improvement in operational efficiency from one year to the next.

This efficiency is also shown by the healthy 6% increase in Free Cash Flow (Line 15) which allows MO to continue to raise its dividend substantially year over year. Generally speaking, in MO's case, FCF is more important than earnings per share when it comes to dividends.

The PE Ratio (Line 11) expanded significantly, but that was mainly due to non-cash write-offs last year.

A big plus was the substantial 9% increase in the dividend (Line 17).

So MO had mostly positive results over the last 12 months and in spite of that, the share price dropped by 3%. That is the most like due to the market's continuing concern that the huge smokable products portion of the business will drop faster than the non-smokable products going forward.

What Do Analysts Think Of MO?

Wall Street and Seeking Alpha analysts are decidedly upbeat about MO, with 21 Buys and only 3 Sells. Also, Strong Buys outnumber Strong Sells by 9 to 1. So analysts are upbeat about MO's prospects going forward.

MO's quant rating shows little or no interest in MO as shown by the Hold rating for the entire 12-month period.

MarketWatch analysts also have a consensus Hold rating on MO reinforcing the ratings from quants.

All in all, MO appears to have inconsistent ratings from the major rating sources.

So, based on the above ratings for MO, I would give MO a modest Buy rating.

How Does MO's Price Compare To Other Companies In Its Market Sector?

A legitimate question when looking at any stock is to compare its performance with other stocks in the same market sector. If we look at MO's performance over the last year and compare it to other stocks in the tobacco sector, we can see MO, British Tobacco (BTI), Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY), and Philip Morris (PM) all had negative returns for the year. Only Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAY) had a positive return, and that was a substantial 38%.

This would imply the tobacco sector has had a challenging year similar to MO. This could imply MO's recent problems are at least somewhat related to the sector in general.

I have previously written about Altria and Japan Tobacco in this article.

MO's Dividend and Share Buybacks

As mentioned in the Overview, Altria is a Dividend King, having raised its dividend for more than 50 consecutive years. Looking at it from that viewpoint, this year's 9% increase in the dividend rate is very impressive. MO's record over the last 10 years is also impressive for a Dividend King.

Despite this outstanding dividend record, MO's share price has decreased over the last 5 years from $65/share in 2018 to today's $44/share, a drop of more than 30%.

MO has also bought back approximately 10% of its shares over the last 10 years in a race to maintain the per-share earnings and cash flow numbers.

MO's dividend record is outstanding and its share buyback record is excellent.

Is MO's Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Obviously, there are risks with a MO investment. Besides the day-to-day competitive risks, there are inflation, recession risks, and tobacco regulatory burdens not found in most other sectors.

But offsetting those substantial risks is MO's continuing to increase its already substantial dividend by 9% over the last year. To me, that is the most impressive item because it indicates management's confidence in their current and future policy.

One more positive point is MO's price-to-sales ratio is near an all-time low for the last 10 years, and it is down about 50% since 2017.

That could be a positive sign for a possible turnaround in the share price if results continue to improve in spite of the substantial risks.

I really like MO as an investment option, especially for its impressive dividend. However, they seem to be in a race against time, hoping that the increased revenue and cash flow from the new product lines keeps up with the inevitable decline in smokable products. That is really the investment question at this point.

I rate Altria as a Buy mainly for its dividend record, but also for the substantial upside possibility in share price as it buys back more shares and succeeds in its goal to transition to non-smoking products. But it is far from a sure thing, and I would place a hard stop at $40/share to limit potential downside.

That's only 10% down from the current share price and considering you're getting a 9% dividend, a pretty comfortable position to have.