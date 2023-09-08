Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Realty Income: My Largest Position And Sleeping Well At Night

Sep. 08, 2023 10:54 AM ETRealty Income Corporation (O)18 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Fauja Singh, a 104-year-old man, completed the Sri Chinmoy Self-Transcendence 3100 Mile Race, running 60 miles a day for 52 days, the only one out of 128 runners to finish.
  • He proves that persistence and determination, not flash and speed, are what can accomplish miraculous feats.
  • Realty Income is the ultimate "boring is beautiful" slow-growing Ultra SWAN REIT.
  • Its business model is brilliantly profitable, highly stable, and could supply it with 4% growth for the next 127 years at least.
  • Realty is undervalued, trading at its highest yield in 3.5 years, and could deliver strong total returns within 10 years.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »

Portrait of crazy funky funny old bearded man hipster in green eyeglasses, eyewear look up at money falling scream great win lottery wear leopard stylish shirt isolated over yellow background

Deagreez

This article was coproduced with Dividend Sensei.

Most Americans can't imagine ever running a marathon, 26.2 miles.

Less than 1% of Americans ever do.

Now imagine running not 26 miles but 60 miles in a single day.

Now imagine

Sign Up For A FREE 2-Week Trial

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Builders, Asset Managers, and we added Prop Tech SPACs to the lineup.

We recently added an all-new Ratings Tracker called iREIT Buy Zone to help members screen for value. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

Graphical user interface, text Description automatically generated


And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus my FREE book.

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
111.73K Followers

Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 175,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.

The WMR brands include: (1) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (2) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha), and (3) Wide Moat Research. He is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor

Thomas has also been featured in Barron's, Forbes Magazine, Kiplinger’s, US News & World Report, Money, NPR, Institutional Investor, GlobeStreet, CNN, Newsmax, and Fox. 

He is the #1 contributing analyst on Seeking Alpha in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 (based on page views) and has over 111,000 followers (on Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley) and is writing a new book, REITs For Dummies (Wiley/Amazon).  

Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College, and he is married with 5 wonderful kids. He has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and is one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha. To learn more about Brad visit HERE.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (18)

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Article Update Today, 11:01 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (73.77K)
Thanks for reading.

If you enjoyed my article, please consider liking the article, subscribing, and enabling real-time alerts so you can be notified when we publish future research.

Have a great day!
u
usiah
Today, 11:18 AM
Comments (13.59K)
Definitely on my "buy more" list.

Thank you for the detailed, informative report, Mr. Thomas/Dividend Sensei.

Retired income investor
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 11:19 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (73.77K)
@usiah You're welcome... Thanks for reading and have a great weekend.
M
MegaDivGuy
Today, 11:14 AM
Premium
Comments (3.02K)
"Its business model is brilliantly profitable, highly stable, and could supply it with 4% growth for the next 127 years at least."

As a supposed "highlighting point" for this DS Article, Brad, quite a zinger, though such is rarely seen in your sole writings.

Perhaps Fauja Singh may last to reap that 4% benefit :)
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 11:20 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (73.77K)
@MegaDivGuy yup, coproduced... i was not drinking the same energy drink as him, LOL ;)

Have a great weekend my friend ;)
n
northharrow
Today, 11:14 AM
Premium
Comments (982)
Yawn !
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 11:20 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (73.77K)
@northharrow Get back to bed sleep head ;)
D
DividendNovice
Today, 11:10 AM
Comments (30)
I read 99% of each or your articles. I particularly enjoyed this one. Very cogent presentation. Much appreciated!
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 11:11 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (73.77K)
@DividendNovice Thank you.... I'm shooting for the other 1% though ;)

Have a great weekend and all the best.
P
Paulie NZ
Today, 11:07 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2)
I had to laugh at the article title, given that it is 3am over here and I'm up checking the latest stock prices!

Thanks for all the articles and keep up the good work.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 11:11 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (73.77K)
@Paulie NZ 3am.... Wow! That's not what u call sleeping well at night. LOL
y
yellow ledbetter
Today, 11:05 AM
Comments (1.96K)
Down 19% for the year.. it’s a horrible investment. The allure is monthly cash dividends… well my money market with a stable NAV returns 5%. And pays monthly. I sleep really well at night.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 11:10 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (73.77K)
@yellow ledbetter ha! what's so horrible about buying a Dividend Aristocrat on fire sale????

You really should understand how the margin of safety game works....that is, if you want to become wealthy ;)

Don't ignore the opportunity of a lifetime!

Happy SWAN Investing!
y
yellow ledbetter
Today, 11:13 AM
Comments (1.96K)
@Brad Thomas you are missing the bigger picture. Higher for longer. The only reason O has returned anything the past decade is because interest rates have been, basically, at zero. Those days are gone, more than likely, forever. So investors need not stretch for yield…. O is a terrible investment going forward..IMO. Happy investing.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 11:19 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (73.77K)
@yellow ledbetter I don't care how long rates hold... from a historical perspective, O is an all-weather REIT that has survived (and thrived) and every economic cycle....interest rates are key and O has been able to generate attractive investment spreads while increasing dividends....

The bigger picture that you are missing is that high rates will help O....because corporations will be looking to large net lease REITs like O for sale-leaseback capital. Trillions of dollars of opportunities and you will see O gain even more market share.... As the CEO said on the latest earnings call,

"Looking at the S&P 500 constituents within our addressable market, we count approximately 300 firms with $1.6 trillion of owned real estate. To quantify the near-term opportunity, which is available to us as sale-leaseback capital providers, this group has approximately $1.2 trillion of debt representing 34% of the group’s outstanding debt capital maturing between 2024 and 2027."

That's just the S&P 500 companies....don't forget the pipeline in Europe too...

FOLLOW THE MONEY!

Happy SWAN Investing ~
P
Publius Valerius
Today, 11:02 AM
Comments (1.94K)
@Brad Thomas Thanks for the tip on O last month as I started a position. Price is down a bit since then, but I plan to continue selling CCs to lower my cost basis, which works great in a low volatility stock like O.

Slightly off-topic question. Do you think the current yields in longer duration Treasuries are a reflection of inflation expectations or of lack of demand, as you suggest? Been wondering that for a long time.

Thx!
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 11:07 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (73.77K)
@Publius Valerius O is a long-term holding for me... I've been buying more shares and I'm really happy for the pullback opportunity. Have a great weekend and happy SWAN investing!
P
Publius Valerius
Today, 11:16 AM
Comments (1.94K)
@Brad Thomas You too ~ Cheers
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.