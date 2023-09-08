guvendemir

United Rentals (NYSE:URI), the nation’s leading equipment rental company, has been an extraordinary performer for years, and 2023 has been no exception. Shares have rallied by about 70% since I rated the stock a “strong buy” last year, substantially more than even I hoped for (I was targeting a return of at least 30%), as results have been even better than expected. With the stock up so strongly, it is prudent to ask whether the stock has run enough. Ultimately, I think the vast majority of gains have occurred, but URI still offers high single-digit return potential over time.

In its second quarter, investors were treated to the typical URI blowout. Adjusted earnings rose by over 25% to $9.88. In just the first half of 2023, URI has earned more than it did in any calendar year before 2021. Thanks to its strong results last quarter, it upped its revenue guidance by $250 million, and its free cash flow target by $175 million. The company is poised to generate $400 million more in free cash flow than I expected last year, which has driven its better-than-expected share performance.

The incredibly supportive macroeconomic environment is helping to drive these results. That may sound like a controversial statement given all of the speculation about recession, but let us look at where United Rentals does business. It has a broad mix of customers, but there are three main components: 5% of its business is multi-family, 47% non-residential construction, and 48% industrial (i.e. oil and gas). Non-residential construction is absolutely booming. It is arguably the strongest part of the US economy.

A significant piece of this is due to legislation. Congress passed the bipartisan infrastructure package, for instance, leading to increased work on US roads and bridges, while measures like the CHIPs Act incentivize semiconductor plant construction. Even the Inflation Reduction Act may be playing a role with its incentives for electric vehicles and renewable energy. These construction projects require equipment, much of which is leased from United Rentals.

These projects can also take multiple years to complete. In other words, this demand is not going away anytime soon. Additionally, because it is funded or subsidized through already-passed legislation, these projects have less sensitivity to the economic cycle than construction projects normally would. Indeed, the absolute surge in manufacturing construction speaks to just how much of an impetus government policy has been.

Even sectors outside of government stimulus have been a tailwind for United Rentals. URI’s equipment is leased to enable oil & gas drilling, for instance. According to the EIA, US oil production has also returned to its pre-COVID heights. With oil prices remaining high, the outlook for future drilling should remain robust.

As the government rebuilds our infrastructure, incentivizes factories, companies move to re-shore production from China, and so forth, United Rentals has essentially seen a step-up in the demand for its equipment, driving these strong results. What I think investors need to understand is that this level of activity can be sustained for several years, even if the economy slows a bit, given these projects take multiple years to complete. However, the rate of growth will not continue. In other words, as shown above, manufacturing construction has basically gone from $80 billion to $200 billion. It is not likely to rise another $120 billion to $320, but it can stay in the $200 billion area for some time.

Accordingly, I expect URI to continue to report strong absolute results but at a significantly slower growth rate, which is why valuation and the strength of the management become so important. Looking to the strength of the management first, I remain as supportive as ever. URI has a fundamentally attractive model, and it has even steadily gotten better.

The most impressive thing about URI is that its cash flow is counter-cyclical. As demand slows during a recession, it can stop buying new equipment and let its fleet age, greatly reducing cap-ex and leading to higher cash flow during a recession. As such, the business has proven very durable. Indeed, during the two major downturns in 2008 and 2020, free cash flow grew. There are few other businesses that can say this.

Of course, what is even more noticeable than the increase in 2008 and 2020 is how much higher free cash flow has become over time. There are two primary reasons for this. First, URI has steadily moved into higher value-add and niche equipment spaces that drive wider margins. These specialty products account for 30% of revenue today, up from 7% in 2012. Second, equipment rental has historically been a very fragmented market. URI has been a serial acquirer, allowing it to build scale and have more pricing power. Over the past decade, it has done over $10 billion in M&A.

Impressively, even as it has done M&A, URI has reduced its share count by about 27%. It has been a prudent and aggressive acquirer of its own stock. This year has been no exception. Already, $500 million of its $1.25 billion buyback is complete.

Critically, this M&A and share buyback has been done from cash flow, rather than through debt issuance. As you can see below, United Rentals has steadily reduced its Debt/EBITDA leverage ratio. In fact, net leverage of 1.8x is below the 2-3x target. This low debt level leaves the company well positioned for higher interest rates. In fact, it has no bond maturities for four years.

At the midpoint of guidance with its $32 billion market cap, United Rentals has a 13.3x free cash flow multiple (or a 7.5% free cash flow yield). I have viewed a 7-8% free cash flow yield as a fair valuation for the business, given it is capital intensive but also quite well-run with strong margins. URI pays about a 1% dividend, is reducing its share count by about 3-5% a year, and I would expect growth to slow closer to nominal GDP, or about 3-5%, from the 25%, as much of the gains from government policy are already in the results. Still, that is an algorithm for 7-11% total shareholder returns.

Again, the rate of return on URI’s stock is likely to slow after its monster run—50+% gains cannot happen every year. But this rally has been justified by the business fundamentals, and solid high-single digit returns are a reasonable expectation. As such, I would continue to hold shares, particularly if one has a large capital gain. For new investors, I believe URI is a suitable investment but would consider only adding a partial position to start and buy more aggressively toward $440, or an 8% free cash flow yield, rather than buying all at once at current levels.