Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

United Rentals Still Has Upside After A Monster Run

Sep. 08, 2023 11:29 AM ETUnited Rentals, Inc. (URI)
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
2.61K Followers

Summary

  • United Rentals has seen a 70% rally in its stock since being rated a "strong buy," exceeding expectations.
  • The company's strong results are driven by the supportive macroeconomic environment, including infrastructure projects and oil and gas drilling.
  • URI is expected to continue reporting strong results but at a slower growth rate, with high single-digit return potential over time.

Excavators working on construction site at sunset

guvendemir

United Rentals (NYSE:URI), the nation’s leading equipment rental company, has been an extraordinary performer for years, and 2023 has been no exception. Shares have rallied by about 70% since I rated the stock a “strong buy”

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
2.61K Followers
Over ten years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of URI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.