CymaBay Therapeutics: Shares Jump On Confirmatory Seladelpar Data - As Good As It Gets?

Edmund Ingham
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • CymaBay's stock jumped nearly 10% after positive Phase 3 data for seladelpar in Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC).
  • The market opportunity for seladelpar may not support peak sales of over $300 million, and the stock may have already reached its ceiling.
  • Management discussing label expansion opportunities could potentially drive further upside, but this may be years away.

Unrecognizable female doctor holding graphic virtual visualization model of Liver organ in hands. Multiple virtual medical icons.

mi-viri/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

CymaBay (NASDAQ:CBAY) stock jumped nearly 10% yesterday as Phase 3 data from lead asset seladelpar, indicated for Primary Biliary Cholangitis, delivered the confirmatory Phase 3 data the market had been waiting for.

It's great

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham
Edmund Ingham
9.8K Followers

Comments (3)

biogenius
biogenius
Today, 11:52 AM
Comments (3.31K)
I absolutely agree with the author's conclusion.
Ibd doc
Ibd doc
Today, 11:37 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (366)
Exciting data on PBC where there are very few treatments that help patients with this rare disease.
Edmund Ingham
Edmund Ingham
Today, 11:39 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (531)
@Ibd doc but soon, there will be 4 different therapies available, potentially?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
