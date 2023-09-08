QQQ: Rising Yields, Career Risk, And Their Inevitable Consequences

Vertigo3d

The benchmark Nasdaq 100 ETF, Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), continues to shrug off rising real bond yields even as extreme valuations have compressed the equity risk premium to near zero. Trend following and the herd mentality driven by career risk are keeping the QQQ afloat, but cracks in risk sentiment are widening. I am increasingly bearish on the ETF, which is the largest and most liquid ETF tracking the Nasdaq 100, having tracked the index with virtually zero tracking error since 1999. The QQQ differs from the QQQM only in that its expense ratio is 0.2% versus 0.15%.

I last wrote on the QQQ in mid-August, arguing that the capex boom was at risk amid the contraction in national savings and the rise in real borrowing costs. Since then, the gap between the QQQ and real bond yields has widened further, while certain key mega-cap tech stocks have come under pressure, suggesting downside risks are now even more acute.

Why Rising Real Yields Are Yet To Burst The Bubble

While real interest rates of huge importance to equity valuations in theory, in practice equity valuations and real yields are more often positively correlated than negatively correlated. In fact, as the chart below shows, the highest Nasdaq 100 valuations over recent decades have occurred amid high real bond yields, while the cheapest valuations have occurred amid low real bond yields. At the NDX valuation peak in 2000 10-year TIPS yielded over 4%, while at the valuation trough in 2012 10-year TIPS yielded less than -1%.

Inverse Correlation Between NDX FCF Yield And 10-Year Real Bond Yield (Bloomberg)

Over this period, rising real bond yields and the NDX have only been particularly negatively correlated during the 2008 and 2020 financial crises and subsequent recoveries. This, however, does not mean that stocks were taking their cues from real bond yields, but rather that investor panic caused both the NDX and TIPS to weaken as people scrambled into cash.

One reason for the positive correlation between the QQQ and real yields is that optimism surrounding future earnings growth leads to rising real bond yields. Stronger real growth expectations raise the real yield that investors are willing to accept on risk-free bonds and lead to tighter monetary policy. However, Nasdaq 100 earnings expectations are no stronger today than they were in 2012, when the free cash flow yield was 8.5% above 10-year real yields. So what explains the fact that the FCF yield is now just 80bps above 10-year real yields?

Trend Following And Career Risk Are Keeping The QQQ Afloat

The two main reasons are trend following and career risk. The marginal investor is far less concerned by the idea of net present value of future cash flows compared with the market trend. Increases in stock valuations create a fear of missing out, while falling markets create a sense of fear, both of which can become self-perpetuating. In addition, for most professional money managers, which receive a fee based on assets under management, returns are less important than keeping clients. From the perspective of career risk, the last thing a money manager wants to do is be the only one losing money in a bull market. This leads to the kind of herd behavior we see today, where not being long tech stocks is simply too risky a proposition to most money managers, even those who are fully aware of the likelihood of poor long-term returns.

Risk Appetite Is Fraying At The Edges

For the reasons explained above, when bull markets approach a peak they often become driven by a small number of companies that have already outperformed, while the majority of stocks are already in bear markets. This is clearly on show today, with concentration risk now as high as it was at the 2000 peak. Meanwhile, less than 40% of Nasdaq Composite stocks are trading above their own 200-dmas. Since the start of the year, the QQQ has outperformed the equal-weighted Nasdaq 100 by 15% to reach new extremes.

Apple Stock Price Vs QQQ (Bloomberg)

This leaves the QQQ extremely exposed to a handful of mega caps stocks, which themselves are showing signs of struggling. Two interesting cases are Apple (AAPL) and Nvidia (NVDA). Apple looks to have posted a lower high after Wednesday's large down move, while Nvidia is back below the level seen prior to its Q2 earnings release despite the huge beat.

Math Will Win In The End

Legendary investor Benjamin Graham stated that in the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine, meaning that while popularity drives market returns for short periods, the fundamentals win out over the long term. Even if valuations remain at current extreme levels, the QQQ is likely to underperform inflation-linked bonds over the long term. With a 0.6% dividend yield on the QQQ relative to 2.4% on the iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP), real Nasdaq 100 dividends would have to rise by 1.8% annually in order for QQQ cashflows to outstrip those of the TIP. With dividends now at a record 31% of free cash flows and real sales growth slowing to around 2%, I would not be at all surprised if QQQ cash flows underperform the TIP over the coming years.

QQQ Vs 10-Year TIPS Total Return (Bloomberg)

As investors realize that they can get similar cash flows in the safety of US Treasuries, which is only likely to occur after valuations decline, they are likely to require much higher returns on the QQQ, further driving down valuations. As I have argued in previous articles, it would likely take a decline of around 80% in order for the QQQ's equity risk premium to rise back to long-term US averages. Even after the record-breaking bull market seen over the past 15 years and the surge in real bond yields, the QQQ has still underperformed long-term TIPS since its peak in 2000.