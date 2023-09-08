Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
QQQ: Rising Yields, Career Risk, And Their Inevitable Consequences

Sep. 08, 2023 11:44 AM ETInvesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ)AAPL, NVDA, TIP
Summary

  • The Invesco QQQ Trust ETF continues to perform well despite rising real bond yields and an equity risk premium that has fallen to around zero.
  • Trend following and career risk are allowing a handful of companies to keep the market afloat, while the majority of stocks are in decline.
  • However, these mega-cap stocks are showing signs of struggling and weakness threatens to burst the bubble.

h2 hydrogen water concept

Vertigo3d

The benchmark Nasdaq 100 ETF, Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), continues to shrug off rising real bond yields even as extreme valuations have compressed the equity risk premium to near zero. Trend following and the herd mentality driven by

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
5.6K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

y
yhoomajor
Today, 12:46 PM
Comments (1.53K)
Great article. Thanks for the perspective - how money managers are all following each other like a herd.
