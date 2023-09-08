Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Splunk: The Profit Story Is Really Shining

Sep. 08, 2023 11:58 AM ETSplunk Inc. (SPLK)
Summary

  • Splunk's stock price has jumped around 40% this year after reporting strong Q2 results and raising its guidance for the year.
  • The company continues to grow cloud ARR at a >20% y/y pace, while executing well in a tough sales environment.
  • At the same time, management has sliced opex spending, allowing the company to dramatically boost its margin performance.
  • Splunk trades at ~5x FY25 revenue, leaving room for further upside.

Splunk headquarters in San Jose, California, USA

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In the current world of high interest rates, investors need to make sure we're not completely allocating away from equities: but the stocks we pick must be exceptional to compete with ~5% risk-free yields. That's why individual

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.53K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPLK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

