Starbox Group Holdings (NASDAQ:STBX) is a Cayman-based media company that operates a streaming platform and a cash back rewards application in Malaysia. The consumer-facing brands owned by the company are called SEEBATS, GETBATS, and PAYBATS. The idea is that these applications all work harmoniously together through an advertising model where users in the ecosystem watch content, see advertisements, and then get rewards that they can use for rebates through various ecommerce stores.

The business entity is very small. Frankly, it's a bit of a head-scratcher for me that this is even a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq. But it's apparently a profitable business in a potential growth market. In this article, we'll look at the company's first half results, balance sheet, and valuation metrics and highlight some big concerns.

1H Fiscal 2023

For the six months ended March 2023, Starbox grew revenue by 36% from the prior-year period from $2.9 million to $4 million. Net income for the 6-month period was $1.4 million, an 8.6% increase from $1.3 million in the first half of fiscal year 2022.

On a trailing 12-month basis, Starbox has generated a little over $8.2 million in revenue and $3.7 million in net income. Financially, the company appears to be doing fine. However, from a core business operational standpoint, there are some concerns.

March 2023 March 2022 Change Advertisers 22 42 -47.6% Members 2,518,023 2,513,658 0.2% Merchants 1,791 820 118.4% Transactions 161,306 188,718 -14.5% Click to enlarge

The clear standout issue in the table above from where I sit is the 48% decline in advertisers year over year. There's been very small growth in members from 2.514 million to 2.518 million. They're barely moving the needle there. Furthermore, transactions are actually down almost 15% year over year - this would seemingly indicate a less engaged user over time. This is concerning because independent estimates for ecommerce growth in Starbox's geographic market are high.

Southeast Asia Ecommerce (Starbox)

According to forecasts from Frost & Sullivan, ecommerce is expected to grow at a 20% CAGR over the next 4 years in Southeast Asia. And this is where the numbers for Starbox get a bit strange. Because even though there was headline revenue growth of 36%, Starbox's declines in advertisers and transactions actually led to a decline in revenue from advertising services.

Revenue Breakout (Starbox 6-K)

The growth in the top line figure came entirely from software licensing - this was a segment that generated no revenue in the prior year.

Balance Sheet

On paper, the company's balance sheet doesn't actually look that bad. While cash is fairly low at just $864k, the company discloses almost $21 million in total current assets, which are primarily derived of accounts receivable and prepayments:

Assets (Starbox 6-K)

The business is somewhat asset-light. There is very little in the property and equipment area, and almost all of Starbox's $18.9 million in long-term assets are intangibles. The company's intangibles are derived mostly from computer software and applications as well as licensed movies and TV shows that it uses for its SEEBATS application. It's interesting to note the massive jump in intangibles from under $1 million in the first half of fiscal 2022 to nearly $19 million in fiscal 2023.

Liabilities (Starbox 6-K)

On the liabilities side, the company has mostly taxes payable and deferred taxes. The total liabilities come in at just under $1.5 million.

Valuation

It's a bit difficult to choose how to value this company. On one hand, the primary business is in the lower multiple communications services sector, but the growth for the company is seemingly more similar to an information technology business. Which is generally a sector that is more forgiving of higher valuations. Personally, I think looking at some of the traditional metrics for both paints a fairly similar picture.

TTM Starbox Comm Services Info Tech Price to Sales 9.7 1.1 2.7 Price to Book 2.4 1.6 3.0 EV/EBITDA 19.9 9.2 15.6 Click to enlarge

STBX isn't as overvalued if it's priced like an information technology company, but it still is overvalued compared to that sector median, judging by price to sales and EV to EBITDA. As a communications services business, it's overvalued in each of the three metrics listed.

Risks

First off, Starbox is reliant on just one customer for 44% of the company's revenue. This is no doubt because of the 48% decline in active advertisers year over year, which is yet another concern. From where I sit, though, the biggest problem is the asset management and dilution. On September 1st, 2023, Starbox issued 8,755,000 shares at an aggregate value of $26.3 million to take a 51% stake in a Cayman-based company called One Eighty Holdings Ltd.

If I'm interpreting this transaction accurately, it appears per a recent Starbox Form 6-K that One Eighty currently has no business operations, $7.3 million in total assets, and $4.1 million in total liabilities for a shareholder equity figure of $3.1 million. And again, Starbox apparently now owns 51% of that equity. I'm being delicate here, but this is deeply concerning.

Summary

As I mentioned in the introduction of the article, I'm not sure Starbox really needs to be a publicly listed company. The shares of the company's stock are highly volatile, and it appears that user growth of the Starbox's primary consumer-facing product has been essentially non-existent over the last year. The company is also diluting shareholders to buy 51% of a holding company that has just $3.2 million in shareholder equity and no business operation. And I haven't even mentioned yet that Starbox is another company with a generative "AI" product per an early August press release.

Given the volatility of the shares, I think STBX could actually be a pretty interesting ticker to trade for experienced swing traders. But as an investment, I wouldn't walk, I would run away fast. Even assuming the streaming app and rebate app are actually user-friendly and engaging, the stock is still overvalued at current pricing and the decision-making regarding One Eighty is odd, to say the least. I'm personally staying away from STBX shares and think there are other small to microcap companies in the digital ad space that are priced far more attractively.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.