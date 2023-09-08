Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Volkswagen: Don't Chase The 8.2% Yield

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
85 Followers

Summary

  • Volkswagen has consistently lagged behind its industry peers in total returns over the past decade.
  • Economic challenges in China, high interest rates affecting the demand for vehicle financing in Europe and the US, Germany's PMI contraction, create a perfect storm of negative events.
  • VW's profit margins are the worst among its peers, and it employs far more people than its peers. This puts its future profitability in jeopardy unless there's a paradigm shift.
  • The company's attractive 8.2% dividend yield is overshadowed by the expected capital depreciation, leading to negative overall returns.
Volkswagen AG headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany

Wirestock

Investment Thesis

Let me begin this article by expressing my admiration for Volkswagen's (OTCPK:VWAGY) (OTCPK:VLKAF) (OTCPK:VWAPY) (OTC:VLKPF) remarkable achievements over the past century, both as a brand and as a group. Volkswagen has evolved into

This article was written by

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
85 Followers
I'm a Financial Analyst at a major Fortune 500 firm. My aim is to create an outstanding Dividend Growth Portfolio to grow passive income. I focus on selecting top-tier companies known for their strong market presence, fortified brands, and competitive advantages. My strategy involves picking businesses with reasonable valuation, ready for significant earnings growth, all while achieving annual dividend growth surpassing 10% across both, US and European markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

M
Mogul Master
Today, 12:47 PM
Comments (587)
no discussion of sum of the parts valuation based on assets that were spun out or could be spun out?
s
swissone
Today, 12:34 PM
Comments (16)
Dear author, which auto maker stock(s) do you recommend as a BUY?
R
Rantz
Today, 12:25 PM
Comments (1.16K)
Thanks for the review; hopefully it will help my next open buy order at 11 get filled. This is a perfect time to be accumulating a position in VW as long-term holding, when sentiment is in the can.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.