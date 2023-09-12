Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Thanks To A Transfer, My IRA More Than Doubled: Now What?

Sep. 12, 2023 8:00 AM ETANGL, LDP, D, FTAIN, WAINX, ACWI, HEFA, VTI, XMLV2 Comments
Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • A recent inflow of cash from my Pre-Tax 401k account required those funds to be deployed.  The focus of this article is how that was/is being accomplished.
  • How my IRA fits into our overall retirement and estate plan is also covered as no account should be evaluated without taking a look at the complete strategy.
  • Links to articles that provide more details on our total investment strategy are provided.
Dumptruck in action

Nobilior/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

As a follow-up to my Strategy Change: I've Started Transferring Funds From My 401k Plans To My IRAs article, I thought an article that covered its effect on one of the receiving accounts was in order, especially after the attention the

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LDP, FTAIN, ACWI, ANGL, PRE.PR.J, WAINX, CSWCZ, SF.PR.D, ARE, ARCC, HEFA, XMLV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Am I short each of the option positions shown in the article.

Comments (2)

Pablo profile picture
Pablo
Today, 8:51 AM
Premium
Comments (3.19K)
Man your accounts look like mine/ours!. I have one IRA where I rolled 3 companies worth of 401K's since the 1990's. It's more than tripled the money I put in I guess I could say, but that includes pre-rollever gains and matching dollars, so it gets real fuzzy. I keep a hunk in long term investments, then middle and short term income (that just piles up/re-invests). Plus a small pile for speculation, need that for pressure relief! :) Most of the larger taxable accounts are in a variety of munis and muni mutants (even muni money market)
Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Today, 8:58 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7.65K)
@Pablo Thanks for the first comment. Would love to consolidate some accounts but not possible except for completely closing 401k, which might happen sooner than expected.
