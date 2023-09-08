Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hingham Institution For Savings: Strong Book Value Growth And Operational Performance

JB Research profile picture
JB Research
150 Followers

Summary

  • Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) has struggled to grow its deposit base, resulting in added risk and a 10% short interest in its shares.
  • HIFS has seen consistent growth in book value and dividend yields, with potential for further growth if deposits increase.
  • HIFS has a strong business structure, with impressive commercial loan growth and an efficient ratio, but may face consolidation due to rising interest rates.
Data analysis, marketing strategy or statistics by business development leaders planning company growth. Hands of finance managers in a meeting talking about financial performance in an office

Kobus Louw

Introduction

The history of the Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) is rich, dating back to 1834. The company has in the last few years struggled somewhat in growing its deposit base and this seems to have resulted in some risk being

This article was written by

JB Research profile picture
JB Research
150 Followers
JB Research is focusing primarily on the finance sector and building up a solid dividend portfolio from the investments that are found. The long-term outlook is to always generate adequate capital returns from investments and build a solid foundation of wealth.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

TheBankZhar profile picture
TheBankZhar
Today, 12:44 PM
Premium
Comments (35)
Lol
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.