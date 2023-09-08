Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AerSale Corp.: On The Brink Of Explosive, Transformative Growth?

Sep. 08, 2023 12:37 PM ETAerSale Corporation (ASLE)
Prescience Point profile picture
Prescience Point
1.5K Followers

Summary

  • We believe imminent catalysts related to AerSale's transformative enhanced flight vision system, AerAware, will boost ASLE's share price beyond $20 in a matter of weeks.
  • Over the next 12-18 months, we project that shares will reach $45.90 as a ramp-up in AerAware sales and core business re-acceleration nearly triples adj. EBITDA.
  • Recent large share purchases by ASLE management and board members, including a ~$2.2 million purchase by CEO Nick Finazzo, support our bullish outlook.
  • We have aggressively added shares to our position since the Q2 2023 earnings release.
jet flight travel concept stock photo. Airplane fly above amazing blue misty mountain

welcomeinside

Prescience Point is long AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE) (the “Company”). We expect ASLE to soon receive FAA approval and several initial orders, including a large order of at least 250 units, for AerAware. We believe these imminent catalysts will boost ASLE’s share price to beyond $20

This article was written by

Prescience Point profile picture
Prescience Point
1.5K Followers
Prescience Point Capital Management conducts in-depth investigations of public companies, which often uncover fraud, misleading business practices or significant valuation issues. Unlike conventional investment research, we spend months on our analysis, dig deep into a company’s numbers, speak to industry experts and conduct on-the-ground due diligence to form our views. Our investment opinions are based on verifiable facts, not management’s representation of those facts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASLE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.