Fortinet: A Top Growth Stock That's No Longer Overvalued - Here's Why

Sep. 09, 2023 8:50 AM ETFortinet, Inc. (FTNT)MSFT, PANW3 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Fortinet stock has experienced a massive battering due to disappointing forward guidance and a deceleration in growth. However, you would have sold at its lows if you sold then.
  • Buyers have returned to stem the recent slide, helping FTNT to recover remarkably well.
  • FTNT boasts a best-in-class "A" growth grade, supported by its wide economic moat in networking and cybersecurity solutions.
  • Its valuation has normalized below its 10Y average, offering investors who didn't chase its recent upside another opportunity to get in.
  • I argue why growth investors shouldn't overlook the current entry levels as FTNT progresses toward a further recovery. Upgrade to Buy.
Fortinet Headquarters

hapabapa

Fortinet Stock's Massive Share Plunge

It has been nearly a year since I initiated my coverage of leading cybersecurity solutions company Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT). I assigned a Hold rating on FTNT in October 2022, broadly equivalent to a

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PANW, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (3)

WoodsInvestments
Today, 9:54 AM
Enjoyed the article. As someone who bought into vigorously into the dip, I have experienced the nascent recovery firsthand. Fully agree that it is not too late to add to or start a new position based on historical valuation and viable upward price action.
indigo394
Today, 9:28 AM
My son, an installer of electronics in homes and businesses in business enterprises, suggested I buy Fortinet 4 years ago. I've been asking for his 'tips' ever since.

This is not the first time FTNT released disappointing revenue and outlook. Their growth and share value has always rallied.

What I'd like to understand is what's with the love affair with Crowdstrike? Over past 3 years FTNT's share price outpaced CRWD's by 145%. PANW outpaced CRWD by 174%.

CRWD certainly has a cool name. FTNT and PANW have hot performance.

Dollar cost average back in weekly.
Natturner1966
Today, 9:07 AM
I agree. Took a position a couple weeks ago. Cybersecurity space has been heating up and the upcoming election and election meddling from “bad actors” should highlight the need for companies to increase their cybersecurity budgets. Own $CRWD as well.
Thanks as always
