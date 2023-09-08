Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Month In Closed-End Funds: August 2023

Sep. 08, 2023 1:01 PM ETFROPX, SWTRX, NRGX, BGR, FORTX, XFLT, CCIF, XILSX, DCF
Tom Roseen profile picture
Tom Roseen
1.65K Followers

Summary

  • For the first month in three, both equity (-1.98% on a NAV basis) and fixed-income CEFs (-0.54%) on average suffered losses.
  • At month end, 12% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 13% of equity CEFs and 11% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.
  • Energy MLP CEFs (-0.59%), for the first month in 12, mitigated losses better than the other classifications in the equity CEF universe for August.
  • Loan Participation CEFs (+1.26%), for the first month in six, outperformed the other classifications in the domestic taxable fixed income CEF universe.

New York Stock Exchange Opens To Begin The Week

Spencer Platt

For the month, 34% of all closed-end funds (CEFs) posted net asset value (NAV)-based returns in the black, with just 13% of equity CEFs and 49% of fixed income CEFs chalking up returns in the plus column. The average equity and fixed income CEF posted NAV-based

View as PDF
FUNDMARKET INSIGHT REPORT
15

This article was written by

Tom Roseen profile picture
Tom Roseen
1.65K Followers
Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.