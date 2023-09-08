Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

You Ask Chegg Answers: Potential Top AI Investment

Sep. 08, 2023 1:02 PM ETChegg, Inc. (CHGG)AI, COUR, PRDO1 Comment
Great Plains Investment Research profile picture
Great Plains Investment Research
1.88K Followers

Summary

  • Chegg's stock has trended downward despite recent positive news and reaching new highs earlier in the year.
  • The company's valuation suggests a potential upside of 40% based on comparisons to peers and Wall Street analysts.
  • Chegg's deep value, earnings consistency, and industry-leading position in the education space make it an enticing investment if they can leverage AI, but there are risks to consider.

Chegg.com Campus Takeover"s "Late Night with Chegg" - Austin

Sarah Kerver/Getty Images Entertainment

Smarter Answers = Better Product + Improved Returns

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) has struggled over the last year of trading, moving down around 52% over the same period, despite reaching new 52-week highs around $30 about this time last year. Chegg specializes

This article was written by

Great Plains Investment Research profile picture
Great Plains Investment Research
1.88K Followers
Great Plains Investment Research strives to deliver the highest quality information and opinions available on stocks within the tech, energy, consumer staples, and industrial industries. We provide coverage on industry leaders & exemplary businesses as well as a speculative picks and general investment thesis from time to time. Our research model is based around finding value in stocks within growing markets & businesses.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

ProbabilisticInvestor profile picture
ProbabilisticInvestor
Today, 1:26 PM
Premium
Comments (28)
This is a dying company that was caught flatfooted by LLMs and has no good answers for it. Their subscription model is going to increasingly become untenable given that the GPT-4 subscription is about the same cost. Speaking as someone who still teaches at a large undergrad university, I can tell you (anecdotally of course) that the students i've talked to find sites like coursehero and chegg pretty worthless now. Professors are being incentivized to rethink the way we look at homework and tests both of which companies like chegg heavily rely on. Similarly, their AI tutoring sounds gimmicky, like a wrapper around gpt but which won't offer anything that the next generation of LLMs can't. IMHO, this is a dinosaur on the very long road to extinction.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.