Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Yes, Gold Is An Alternative Form Of Money

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.1K Followers

Summary

  • Gold should be treated as money and considered in a broader asset allocation strategy.
  • Gold is considered a liquid asset and the closest thing to "money" that's immune to government control.
  • Gold has a history of outperforming short-term US Treasuries and keeping pace with long-term Treasury bills.

Gold bars and coins

brightstars

Few assets confuse and confound the average investor as much as gold. But there’s an easy solution for cutting through the noise and thinking rationally about how the metal can fit into a broader asset allocation strategy: It’s

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.1K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

P
Proxima
Today, 12:55 PM
Comments (1.23K)
Thank you James for your terrific article and what do you think the reason is that Buffet has so much antipathy to investing in AU ?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.