Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) Management presents at Citi Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 08, 2023 12:23 PM ETAlteryx, Inc. (AYX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.44K Followers

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Citi Global Technology Conference September 8, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Rubin - CFO

Unidentified Analyst

[abrupt start] Tech Conference here. Today we are happy to host Alteryx CFO, Kevin Rubin, and we're happy to have him to come to our Tech Conference pretty regularly for the last few years. Thanks for coming.

Kevin Rubin

Thanks for having us. Appreciate it.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. so my name is [YC] (ph). I work with Tyler Radke. He's stuck in the traffic for a little bit, so I'll get the ball rolling and then we'll see what happens from here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

So, Kevin, thanks for coming again. can you give us, like, some of the newer folks in the room that's not familiar with the Alteryx story, kind of get started, how's the evolution, you've been with the company for a long time, especially with a lot of things going on with the change in management last couple of years and the past quarter?

Kevin Rubin

Yeah. So maybe, let me start with, a level setting on just Alteryx kind of core value proposition, if you will, and then we can get into some more details. So, Alteryx is a analytics platform. Today, we live both on premise and in the cloud, and the core value proposition, if you will, is the notion of democratization of analytics. So analytics for all, being able to allow your organization to upscale and provide anything from fairly simple analytic processes all the way up to a sophisticated complex analytic processes traditionally in the line of business. So selling to an analyst who's sitting in finance, sales operations, marketing, supply chain, manufacturing, somebody who is generally not a sophisticated coder, data scientist or statistician, but really somebody who is sitting in the line of business in service of the line of business. One of the differentiators, if you will, for Alteryx

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.