Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT), a supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and services for the semiconductor industry, did what it could, but the stock has been unable to overcome what appears to be resistance despite multiple attempts. The latest decline in the stock can be traced back to the most recent earnings report, which came in well below expectations, as did guidance. Furthermore, it’s not the first time quarterly results have disappointed, yet the stock has stayed relatively resilient despite it all. Why will be covered next.

UCTT is cut off by resistance

A previous article from late June cautioned that even though the stock was in the midst of a rally, the stock was due for a change in direction and more likely to be heading lower than higher for a couple of reasons, including resistance, which was among the reasons why UCTT was rated a hold. This proved to be warranted because the stock has since reversed course to give back its earlier gains as shown in the chart below. The stock was priced at $38.03 at that time, but it closed at $32.67 on September 6, giving UCTT a loss of 1.4% YTD.

Source: Thinkorswim app

As mentioned in the article and shown in the chart above, the stock is having problems getting past the $35-40 region, a sign resistance is present in this region. Note how the stock has made multiple attempts over the last 12 months to break through the $35-40 region, but the stock has yet to break through. The stock did manage to hit $40.80 on July 28, but this was on an intraday basis and the stock retreated to close way off the highs.

However, while resistance has held its ground all year, it appears support is moving on up. Notice how the lows have gone higher, which reveals an ascending trendline if the lows are connected. This suggests the buyers are gaining the upper hand on sellers, which is why the stock price is getting pushed higher. It also suggests sentiment towards UCTT is improving, notwithstanding the poor quarterly results and the fact that the stock has not really gained in over a year.

Still, the stock is close to the ascending trendline, which means the stock is at risk of losing support and falling below the trendline. If support is lost, then the stock could potentially make it back to the 2023 lows in the $26-27 region of a few month ago. It’s therefore important the stock bounces soon and support holds or the small YTD loss could snowball into something more serious.

Why UCTT has stayed relatively resilient in spite of all the bad news

The stock is basically flat for the year and that’s with a roughly 20% decline since the July 28 high. This is not so bad, especially considering how many setbacks UCTT has incurred, including quarterly results that have fallen short of expectations multiple times. The most recent guidance, for instance, calls for non-GAAP EPS of $0.08-0.28 on revenue of $405-455M in Q3 FY2023, well below market expectations of $0.27 on revenue of $442M.

Q3 FY2023 (guidance) Q3 FY2022 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $405-455M $635.0M (32.28%) GAAP EPS ($0.19)-$0.04 $0.21 - Non-GAAP EPS $0.08-0.28 $1.06 (83.02%) Click to enlarge

Source: UCTT Form 8-K

Keep in mind sales and earnings have really dropped off in recent quarters, especially the last two. The table below show how the quarterly numbers have progressed.

(Unit: $1M, except for EPS, margins and shares) (GAAP) Q2 FY2023 Q1 FY2023 Q2 FY2022 QoQ YoY Revenue 421.5 433.3 608.7 (2.72%) (30.75%) Gross margin 16.2% 16.8% 19.4% (60bps) (320bps) Operating margin 3.0% 2.9% (0.9%) 10bps 390bps Income (loss) from operations 12.6 12.4 (5.5) 1.61% - Net income (loss) attributable to UCTT (9.4) (3.4) (25.1) - - EPS (0.21) (0.08) (0.56) - - Weighted-average number of shares 44.7 44.8 45.2 (0.22%) (1.11%) (Non-GAAP) Revenue 421.5 433.3 608.7 (2.72%) (30.75%) Gross margin 16.7% 17.3% 20.3% (60bps) (360bps) Operating margin 5.0% 5.1% 11.1% (10bps) (610bps) Income (loss) from operations 21.0 22.1 67.4 (4.98%) (68.84%) Net income (loss) attributable to UCTT 7.1 7.6 47.4 (6.58%) (85.02%) EPS 0.16 0.17 1.04 (5.88%) (84.62%) Weighted-average number of shares 45.0 45.3 45.6 (0.66%) (1.32%) Click to enlarge

The root of the decline at UCTT can be traced back to soft demand in the semiconductor industry, which has found its way back to demand for manufacturing equipment and their suppliers. The sluggish demand is expected to remain for a few more quarters. From the Q2 earnings call:

“During the second quarter, the semiconductor industry remained challenged in certain segments, while other areas remained strong. Trailing edge, servers and China ordering and taking delivery of tools were bright spots. However, PC and consumer end markets that rely on advanced memory and foundry/logic spending remained weak. Headwinds included elevated inventory levels across the supply chain, macroeconomic and geopolitical instability, including interest rates, fears of recession, inflation and export controls, all of which are likely to influence our industry for a few more quarters.”

A transcript of the Q2 FY2023 earnings call can be found here.

Multiples have also gone up with a falling top and bottom line. The table below shows some of the multiples UCTT trades at. For instance, UCTT now trades at 47.9 times forward non-GAAP earnings with a trailing P/E of 14.3. This shows how much earnings have and are expected to decline versus the boom times of as recently as last year.

UCTT Sector median Market cap $1.49B - Enterprise value $1.84B - Revenue ("ttm") $2,056.2M - EBITDA $188.2M - Trailing non-GAAP P/E 14.31 20.05 Forward non-GAAP P/E 47.90 23.65 Trailing GAAP P/E 61.38 25.66 Forward GAAP P/E N/A 27.34 PEG GAAP N/A 0.84 P/S 0.73 2.73 P/B 1.75 3.07 EV/revenue 0.90 2.83 Trailing EV/EBITDA 9.78 15.57 Forward EV/EBITDA 13.46 14.76 Click to enlarge

Source: SeekingAlpha

Why the market has mostly looked past the disappointing results

Multiples are on the high side and earnings have fallen way short, yet the stock has not really faced any punishment thus far. There is a reason for this. While the industry is in a downturn, demand is expected to recover next year. For instance, a recent forecast from SEMI predicts sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment will rebound from $87.4B in 2023 to $100B in 2024, not far from the record $107.4B in 2022. This bodes well for the leading suppliers like Applied Materials (AMAT) and Lam Research (LRCX), which according to the most recent Form 10-K, together accounted for 62.7% of FY2022 sales at UCTT.

The fact that the latest guidance calls for an improvement QoQ can be interpreted as a sign the worst has passed and that UCTT is on the rebound, in line with 2024 forecasts for the industry. Wall street estimates are counting on this. Estimates predict UCTT will end with non-GAAP EPS of $0.63-0.75 on revenue of $1.71-1.72B in FY2023 but this is expected to improve to non-GAAP EPS of $1.70-2.10 on revenue of $1.91-1.97B in FY2024.

In other words, while UCTT is in a slump by all measures, the expectation is that the downturn will pass and UCTT will return to growth soon enough, possibly even matching and surpassing the heady days of the recent past. Remember that UCTT has grown strongly in recent years. Annual revenue, for instance, more than doubled from $1,097M in FY2018 to $2,374M in FY2022, a CAGR of 21.29%.

Similarly, non-GAAP EPS grew from $1.77 in FY2018 to $3.98 in FY2022, a CAGR of 22.46%. If we then assume that earnings grow at a similar pace in the next five years as it did in the last five years and taking into account that UCTT has earned $2.32 TTM, then an argument can be made that a fair value, while admittedly a subjective term, for UCTT is around $52, which is well below the $32.67 the stock currently goes for.

Of course, this is predicated on the industry recovering as forecast. There is always an element of uncertainty associated with trying to predict future events, but in the case of UCTT, there is a potential problem if the forecasts turn out to be off the mark. The market has already started to price in the expected rebound, as witnessed by expanding multiples, which is the main reason why the stock has showed resilience in spite of disappointing results, but if the expected recovery remains absent, the stock may just get the shellacking it probably should had gotten much earlier.

Investor takeaways

Being neutral on UCTT has proven to be the right call and I remain neutral on UCTT. In an alternative universe, UCTT might have seen its stock drop far more than it has in 2023. The last few reports have all disappointed, including the most recent one. Revenue and earnings have collapsed and that’s in terms of non-GAAP. In terms of GAAP, UCTT is in the red. UCTT itself expects the slump in demand to stick around for the next few quarters.

The stock is about flat for the year and it was up big for much of 2023. The stock has been kept afloat by the prospect of a recovery, starting as soon as 2024. This has raised expectations UCTT is set to return to the fast growth of recent years. If UCTT manages to return to that level of growth, which saw earnings grow at over 20% on average per year, then the stock may have a fair value in the low fifties. This is well above what the stock goes for at the moment.

However, that if is a big if. Keep in mind the 2018-2022 period encompassed some of the best years ever for the semiconductor industry, if not the best. While it’s not impossible for the next five years to be as good, it’s also possible they won’t come close to matching the boom years. For instance, the 2020-2022 years saw strong growth in semiconductor demand, but it was greatly assisted by worldwide stimulus due to COVID-19, which put money into people’s hands they would otherwise not have. This boosted sales of devices using semiconductors, turbocharging demand for all sorts of chips.

This tailwind will not be around in the coming years. If demand is to get back to the recent highs, it will have to be due to some other factors. It’s possible some other factor like AI can help drive demand, but it will be a tall hurdle to replace something that injected trillions into the global economy. It’s quite possible growth in the coming years will be more restrained that in the recent past, which would have direct consequences for how UCTT should be viewed as an investment.

If, for instance, UCTT grows EPS by 10% on average in the next 5 years, then the stock’s fair value might be in the low twenties. This is below where it trades right now. And if the charts are any indication, the stock could begin to make its way to the twenties if support that is currently keeping the stock afloat breaks.

Bottom line, revenue and earnings will have to begin rebounding in the coming quarters because that is what the market expects to see. This can be seen in, for instance, how multiples have started to expand. The risk here is that UCTT falls short, which is actually something it has done a lot of in 2023. If the forecasts are correct and the industry recovers as predicted, long UCTT can become a winner. But if the expected recovery does not play out as expected, the stock, which has mostly avoided any backlash for poor results, might just get taken to the cleaners after all.