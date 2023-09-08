Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Kroger Co. (KR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 08, 2023 2:23 PM ETThe Kroger Co. (KR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.45K Followers

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 8, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rob Quast - Senior Director, Investor Relations

Rodney McMullen - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Gary Millerchip - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley

Krisztina Katai - Deutsche Bank

Michael Lasser - UBS

John Heinbockel - Guggenheim Partners

Michael Montani - Evercore ISI

Kenneth Goldman - JPMorgan

Edward Kelly - Wells Fargo

Kelly Bania - BMO

Rupesh Parikh - Oppenheimer

Robert Ohmes - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Dean Rosenblum - Bernstein

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Kroger Co. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Rob Quast, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Rob Quast

Good morning. Thank you for joining us for Kroger's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. I am joined today by Kroger's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Rodney McMullen; and Chief Financial Officer, Gary Millerchip.

I want to remind you that today's discussions will include forward-looking statements. We want to caution you that such statements are predictions and actual events or results can differ materially. A detailed discussion of the many factors that we believe may have a material effect on our business on an ongoing basis is contained in our SEC filings. The Kroger Company assumes no obligation to update that information.

After our prepared remarks, we look forward to taking your questions. Given the breadth of information that will be covered on the call and our divestiture announcement earlier this morning, we will extend our Q&A session if needed to ensure that we can cover a broad range of topics from as many of you as we can. We still ask that

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.