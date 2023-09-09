Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stocks To Watch: Eyes On CPI, New iPhones, And Google Vs. U.S. Trial

The August Consumer Price Index report could put some meat back on the bones for inflation hawks looking for a vigilant Federal Reserve. While the Fed is largely considered to be nearing the end of its hiking cycle, the terminal rate is still up for debate. The economic calendar next week will also feature updates on retail sales, producer prices, and jobless claims. Federal Reserve speakers are in a blackout period ahead of the FOMC meeting scheduled for September 19-20, which could give the economic reports extra weight. On Seeking Alpha, analyst Victor Dergunov thinks the Fed should support markets and may move to an easier monetary stance as the calendar moves into the new year. However, he noted that the economic image may need to worsen before the Federal Reserve shows more apparent signs that the pivot is near.

Oracle (ORCL) and Adobe (ADBE) are the most notable earnings reports next week. Key events include Apple's (AAPL) Wonderlust iPhone reveal, the Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Dreamforce Conference, and the Senate's first AI Insight Forum. The start of the Google (GOOG) monopoly trial will also capture plenty of headlines. The trial marks the first major tech antimonopoly case in the U.S. in several decades.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, September 11 - Oracle (ORCL), Casey's General Stores (CASY), and Bowlero (BOWL).

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, September 12 - Cognyte Software (CGNT) and InnovAge

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSE:AAMC) Friday said its board elected to cancel the previously reported 2-for-1 stock split and instead is now proceeding with a 70% stock dividend.
