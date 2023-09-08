Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Magellan Midstream Partners And ONEOK: The Upcoming Vote Is Heating Up

Sep. 08, 2023 4:31 PM ETONEOK, Inc. (OKE), MMP10 Comments
Summary

  • Oneok plans to acquire Magellan Midstream Partners at a significant premium of where it was trading pre-announcement at $67.50 per share.
  • The merger vote is set for September 21, with some strong, organized opposition to the merger.
  • Magellan and Oneok management are in favor of the deal. However, Energy Income Partners LLC has created a website and presentation to try to deter unitholders from accepting the acquisition.
  • The case from both sides is presented in this article.

In May 2023, it was announced that Oneok would attempt to acquire Magellan Midstream Partners. At the time of the announcement, the acquisition valued Magellan Midstream Partners at $67.50 per share. This represented a significant premium to where shares were trading near $55 per share. On

I focus on a wide variety of stocks but I prefer to write about oil and gas companies at this time. That said, if I think there is a reason to write about it, then I enjoy studying new companies and learning about new opportunities. I am a graduate of Texas Christian University where I have obtained both my bachelors and my MBA. I am also a published author. You can find my book on Amazon called "Bitcoin, Christianity and History." I will warn you that I've been told it is NOT light reading. However, it will give you some insight behind my logic and methodology. They won't teach you this in college.You can also learn something about my methods at my website. I have free and subscriber only research articles there. However, at this moment, the website is still being built and accumulating research.Thanks for reading my articles!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

asg01 profile picture
asg01
Today, 5:19 PM
Premium
Comments (1.79K)
The author failed to provide a third option other than voting: 1. Yes 2. No
Third is: Sell MMP now at +-$66.45. The Units were trading a +-$55.00 prior to the merger announcement. Millions of units traded weekly. Many folks voting with their feet and other buying in to the "opportunity."
houtex profile picture
houtex
Today, 5:27 PM
Comments (12.78K)
@asg01
That’s not really a relevant option. What you probably want to say is “not vote” which is the same as a “no” vote for MMP unit holders. Just because you sell doesn’t mean you can’t vote.
MathMan1959 profile picture
MathMan1959
Today, 5:16 PM
Comments (5.57K)
I will vote NO and if the deal is approved sell my OKE shares and direct the funds into a HSA which will negate some of the tax hit. I will also sell my only stock which is underwater to harvest tax losses.
billduncanbusiness profile picture
billduncanbusiness
Today, 4:55 PM
Comments (234)
I voted no. Height probability that it will destroy shareholder value.
allday1234 profile picture
allday1234
Today, 4:46 PM
Comments (14.03K)
I voted yes

Allday
R
Rhoda711
Today, 4:40 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.44K)
If the No Voters prevail, how can anyone trust this management team again?

Will the company be targeted as a takeover again?

Possibly by another MLP?
houtex profile picture
houtex
Today, 4:52 PM
Comments (12.78K)
@Rhoda711
There’s likely little appetite among the large PTPs as they trade at lower multiples (so they can’t pay as much), won’t get a stepup (so they can’t pay as much) and likely have better in-house growth (so they can’t pay as much).
Brent Hecht profile picture
Brent Hecht
Today, 4:55 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (267)
@Rhoda711 Ya, I would be surprised if the No Vote prevails. The larger holders will be proxy voting for their stakeholders and it isn't likely they vote against it. But yes, if "no" was to prevail, it might be difficult for the "no voters" to trust the existing management team. Another MLP could be the best option.
