Lessons Learned: Perseverance

koyu

"Most of the important things in the world have been accomplished by people who have kept on trying when there seemed to be no hope at all." - Dale Carnegie

I will never forget Thanksgiving 2007.

I was meeting with one of my business partners who also was the co-founder of a regional homebuilder. The minute I walked into his office I knew that something was wrong.

I said "what's wrong" and he explained that his lenders had frozen his construction lines which means that his entire pipeline of houses and lots was locked down.

At the time, he had around 500 houses in various stages of construction and almost 2,000 lots (10 subdivisions).

Just six years earlier he had sold his previous homebuilding company (for millions) to a national homebuilder and instead of retiring he doubled down.

I was in a similar predicament.

From 1990 to 2003 I cut my teeth on real estate development which spawned a portfolio of just under $100 million.

However, my business partner began taking money from the partnership in an effort to build a five-star hotel.

Over the course of a few years, I watched my entire nest egg go up in smoke.

Then, when my friend's homebuilding business was consumed by the Great Recession I was forced to make a pivot.

Remember though at the time that this financial collapse was only paralleled by the Great Depression and saw the end of Lehman Bros and Bear Sterns with the near collapse of Citigroup and AIG.

The financial markets were in utter turmoil and there was no certainty that any real estate owner would have access to the capital.

So, by no fault of mine, I became a victim of two wipe outs that cost me millions of dollars, including stakes in two national multi-unit franchises.

The pain was obvious, especially when you consider the fact that my wife and I have five kids and two were in diapers (from 2006 to 2009).

I went from a multi-millionaire to flat broke!

Brad Thomas and family (2007)

Shortly after the Great Recession (in 2009) I began working for a nationwide net lease developer.

With a considerable background in net lease development (100+ stores for companies like Advance Auto, Blockbuster Video, CVS, Dollar General, etc…) I took a job so that I could put food on the table for my young family.

I enjoyed the job but I knew it wasn't my passion in life.

As a hobby I began writing on Seeking Alpha in 2010.

After publishing three articles I remember telling my boss that I was writing on Seeking Alpha. He said that was great and encouraged me to pursue it.

Then, around a month later, I'll never forget the call I got from my boss.

I was in LA on a business trip and he told me to meet him in his hotel room before flying home. I knocked on the door and he opened it and said, "I regret to inform you that are fired."

That's right.

I was fired… for writing articles on Seeking Alpha.

I will never forget flying home from LA to South Carolina. I did not know what I was going to tell my wife and kids. I remember this quote from Benjamin Graham that I keep pasted on my computer screen,

"Adversity is bitter, but its uses may be sweet. Our loss was great, but in the end, we could count great compensations."

I can assure you, I never thought about uses that were sweet when I was fired. In fact, I lawyered up and I was able to get a small severance, but that lasted about two months (remember, the wife and kids).

Think about it.

Three strikes in a row… all painful losses.

Yet, 13 years later, I can count great compensations:

X (@rbradthomas)

I'm now one of the most-followed writer on Seeking Alpha (111,600) and the founder of two services.

Seeking Alpha was the launch pad and I'm forever grateful.

There are days that I don't feel like writing or replying to comments, but I do it because I love it. This adversity allowed me to develop a serious concern for money and a willingness to work for small sums.

As Ben Graham wrote "extreme conservatism" provided him an enormous advantage when picking stocks which is how he began to express his investment philosophy in the principle known as "the margin of safety."

All of us have setbacks in life…

In may be an illness, job loss, divorce, etc..

I hope this article finds meaning for everyone reading.

Over the last 13 years I've been able to claw back my career one article at a time.

This article marks my 3,781 articles which translates into around 290 articles per year for 13 years in a row.

Time flies.

I would be remiss if I did not thank all of my loyal readers and followers.

Now, let me highlight three beaten down REITs and the reason that I'm sticking by them…

"The only guarantee for failure is to stop trying." John C. Maxwell

Realty Income (O)

Realty Income is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that has been in business for 54 years since it acquired its first property in 1969. They specialize in acquiring single-tenant, free-standing commercial properties through sale-leaseback transactions and then leasing those properties on a long-term, triple-net basis.

Realty Income owns or has an ownership interest in 13,118 commercial properties that are leased to 1,303 tenants operating in 85 different industries. The bulk of their portfolio consists of retail properties which makes up 82.5% of their contractual rent, followed by industrial properties which makes up 13.1%, and gaming properties which makes up 2.7%.

Realty Income targets properties in industries that are resistant to e-commerce such as convenience stores, grocery stores, and dollar stores and is well diversified by tenant with their top tenant only contributing 3.8% of their annualized contractual rent.

Realty Income has properties located in all 50 states within the U.S. and international properties located in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, and Ireland. In total their properties contain approximately 255.5 million square feet of leasable space with a weighted average remaining lease term of 9.6 years and an occupancy rate of 99.0% as of the end of the second quarter.

O - IR

Realty Income has an investment-grade balance sheet with an A- credit rating from S&P Global. Their debt maturities are well staggered with a weighted average term to maturity of 6.7 years and 92% of their debt is fixed rate.

The company has solid debt metrics including a net debt to pro forma adjusted EBITDAre of 5.3x, a long-term debt to capital ratio of 40.64%, and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.6x. Realty Income has minimal maturities in 2023 and debt maturities of $1.8 billion in 2024.

As of the end of the second quarter they had $3.5 billion of liquidity which consisted of cash and equivalents and $3.3 billion of availability under their $4.25 billion revolving credit facility.

O - IR

Realty Income made news recently with their second investment in the gaming industry when they announced that they signed an agreement to invest roughly $950.0 million to acquire common and preferred equity from Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust ("BREIT") for the real estate assets of The Bellagio Las Vegas.

Realty Income will invest around $300.0 million in common equity to obtain a 21.9% indirect interest in the property and will invest approximately $650.0 million to receive a yield-bearing preferred equity interest.

The Bellagio contains 157,000 square feet of gaming space, 200,000 square feet of meeting and event space, and features roughly 4,000 guestrooms and suites. The property is operated by MGM and is under an existing triple net lease with a remaining lease term of 26 years.

Realty Income's conservative business model enables them to consistently grow their earnings and dividend. They have delivered positive adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") growth in 26 out of the last 27 years and have a median AFFO per share growth rate of 5% since 1996.

They are a S&P Dividend Aristocrats member with 29 consecutive years of dividend growth, and currently pay an annual dividend yield of 5.46% that is distributed on a monthly basis. The dividend is secure with a 75.69% AFFO payout ratio and has an average annual growth rate of 5.76% over the last 10 years.

In relation to its earnings, Realty Income's stock is trading at a more attractive valuation than it has over the last decade with the exception of the Covid crash in 2020. Currently the stock trades at a P/AFFO of 14.17x, which is a large discount to its 10-year average AFFO multiple of 18.86x.

We rate Realty Income a Buy.

FAST Graphs

Alexandria Real Estate (ARE)

Alexandria and the entire office sector has faced significant headwinds since the beginning of 2022 over concerns that the work from home movement will depress office leasing volumes and rental rates. While ARE trades at a higher multiple than many of its office REIT peers, it has not gone unscathed as the company's stock price has fallen nearly 24% over the last year.

While there are valid concerns over what the future work environment will look like, I don't think this applies to ARE nearly as much as it does to your typical office REIT.

Alexandria is classified as an office REIT when in reality it would be more appropriate to classify it as a life science REIT. ARE's life science properties contain research facilities and laboratory space which are used by academic institutions, medical device companies, biotechnology and multinational pharmaceutical companies to perform research and development.

Most if not all of the research conducted in a laboratory cannot be done from home which is why I believe ARE is more insulated against the work from home movement than the rest of the REITs in the office sector.

ARE - IR

Alexandria specializes in the development, ownership, and management of Class A/A+ collaborative life science properties located in AAA innovation clusters in Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and the Research Triangle. ARE's total portfolio has an asset base in North America of 74.9 million square feet which consists of:

41.1 million rentable square feet ("RSF") of operating properties

5.3 million RSF of properties under construction

9.4 million RSF of near and intermediate-term development projects

19.1 million square feet of future development projects

ARE leases its properties to approximately 825 tenants which includes names like Bristol-Meyers Squibb, Moderna, Eli Lily, and Merck and has a weighted average remaining lease term of 9.4 years for its top 20 tenants, a weighted average lease term of 7.2 years for all of its tenants, and an operating portfolio occupancy of 93.6% as of the end of the second quarter.

ARE - IR

In June Jonathan Litt, who is an activist investor and founder of Land and Buildings, disclosed that he had a short position in ARE after researching cell phone data that he claims suggests that physical occupancy across ARE's portfolio is down 50% compared to their pre-COVID levels.

This would imply that ARE is no different than a traditional office REIT, which I do not agree with. I'm not sure if it was a rebuttal to Mr. Litt's short thesis, or just coincidence, but in ARE's second quarter supplement they provided the chart below showing that both occupancy and electricity consumption at ARE's properties were in line with their pre-covid levels.

ARE - IR

Similarly, ARE's 2023 first half annualized leasing volume of 5.1 million RSF is in line with their leasing volume in 2019 and exceeds their annual average between 2013 and 2020 of 4.2 million RSF.

ARE - IR

Additionally ARE reported rental rate growth of 35.1%, or 17.9% on a cash basis for the first half of 2023, and estimates of rental rate growth of 30.5%, or 14.5% on a cash basis at the midpoint of their 2023 guidance. If occupancy was down 50%, why would companies lease space from ARE at volumes comparable to 2019 when they only need half the space, and how could ARE be in position to increase its rental rates by over 14% on a cash basis?

ARE - IR

In terms of the company's fundamentals, ARE is investment grade with a BBB+ credit rating and has excellent debt metrics including a net debt and preferred stock to adjusted EBITDA of 5.2x, a long-term debt to capital ratio of 38.85%, and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.7x.

Their debt is 99.2% fixed rate with a weighted average interest rate of 3.69% and a weighted average term to maturity of 13.4 years. Additionally, ARE has $6.3 billion of liquidity and no debt maturing before 2025.

Since 2013, ARE has achieved a blended average AFFO growth rate of 5.47% and an average dividend growth rate of 8.62%. They pay a 4.24% dividend yield that is well covered with an AFFO payout ratio of 72.17% and the stock trades at a P/AFFO of 17.01x, which is a steep discount to their 10-year average AFFO multiple of 24.21x.

We rate Alexandria Real Estate a Strong Buy.

FAST Graphs

American Tower (AMT)

American Tower is a REIT that invests in cell towers and other multi-tenant communications real estate that is leased to wireless service providers and television and radio broadcast companies. AMT has a global portfolio that consists of approximately 226,000 communication sites located on six continents and across 25 countries.

They have approximately 43,000 cell towers in the U.S. and Canada, more than 181,000 international cell towers, roughly 1,700 distributed antenna systems, and 28 data centers. In addition to the rental income they generate through their communications infrastructure, AMT generates additional income through services they provide such as third-party tower site management, zoning and permitting, and construction management.

AMT's tenants include leading wireless carriers in the U.S. as well as multinational carriers in their international markets. Their largest tenant is T-Mobile which contributed 16% of their property revenue in the U.S., followed by AT&T which contributed 14%, and Verizon which contributed 12%.

AMT - IR

American Tower has an investment-grade balance sheet with a BBB- credit rating and sound debt metrics including a net leverage ratio of 5.3x and an EBITDA to interest expense ratio of 6.54x. 85.4% of their debt is fixed rate, up from 77.5% in December, and their weighted average term to maturity is 6.1 years.

They have no debt maturing in 2023 and as of the end of the second quarter, AMT had approximately $8.2 billion of total liquidity, which consists of roughly $2.0 billion in cash and equivalents and $6.2 billion of availability under their revolving credit facilities.

AMT - IR

AMT's stock price has fallen nearly 30% over the past year due to macroeconomic factors such as inflation and interest rates as well as company specific issues related to lease cancellations and non-renewals by T-Mobile due to their integration with Sprint after the merger.

Since 2013, AMT has had a blended average AFFO growth rate of 10.98%, but this fell to 1% in 2022 and no AFFO growth expected in 2023. I see the recent stagnant growth to be a temporary issue and analysts agree as they project AFFO per share to increase by 8% in both 2024 and 2025. The market tends to be short sighted, but historically AMT has delivered outstanding growth rates.

As previously mentioned, they have a blended average annual AFFO growth rate of 10.98% since 2013 and an average dividend growth rate of 20.70% over the last 10 years. AMT pays a 3.41% dividend yield, which is secure with a very conservative AFFO payout ratio of just 60.04%, and currently trades at a P/AFFO of 18.55x that is a significant discount to their 10-year average AFFO multiple of 23.19x.

We rate American Tower a Strong Buy.

FAST Graphs

Getting Fired Was A Good Thing

"Being humiliated in public, being fired….is totally good for you in the end." Tucker Carlson

I agree with Tucker.

Being fired was totally fine.

It wasn't fun at first, but I worked hard to survive (and thrive) because I had no choice. And now…

I'm like the bionic man…

"Better than I was before. Better, stronger, faster."

As always, thank you for reading and commenting.

Happy SWAN investing!

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.