Lessons Learned: Perseverance

Sep. 09, 2023
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I ultimately found success through writing on Seeking Alpha.
  • I present three beaten-down REITs that are worth sticking by: Realty Income, Alexandria Real Estate, and American Tower.
  • These three REITs have strong fundamentals and are currently trading with a wide margin of safety.
Illustration of a person who burns energy and runs

koyu

"Most of the important things in the world have been accomplished by people who have kept on trying when there seemed to be no hope at all." - Dale Carnegie

I will never forget Thanksgiving 2007.

I was meeting

Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 175,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.

The WMR brands include: (1) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (2) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha), and (3) Wide Moat Research. He is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor

Thomas has also been featured in Barron's, Forbes Magazine, Kiplinger's, US News & World Report, Money, NPR, Institutional Investor, GlobeStreet, CNN, Newsmax, and Fox. 

He is the #1 contributing analyst on Seeking Alpha in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 (based on page views) and has over 111,000 followers (on Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley) and is writing a new book, REITs For Dummies (Wiley/Amazon).  

Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College, and he is married with 5 wonderful kids. He has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and is one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMT, ARE, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (11)

m
metalwhiz
Today, 8:32 AM
Comments (33)
Perseverance indeed! Thanks for sharing and have a great weekend.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:27 AM
Premium
Comments (10.99K)
Unfortunately I suspect more sector pain on the horizon so better entry ahead.... add ADC and WPC to the stong Buy list once it gets here
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:30 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (73.84K)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut I expect more debt refinancing opportunities for O, ADC, WPC, and VICI to become the lenders of choice (via sale-leasebacks) for corporate America (and Europe for O and WPC). $1.2 TRILLION of debt naturing for the S&P 500 constituents over next 3 years.
albertciampi profile picture
albertciampi
Today, 8:22 AM
Premium
Comments (653)
Certainly inspiring.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:24 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (73.84K)
@albertciampi Thanks for reading! Have a great weekend.

I'm going to tour Sweet Caroline today www.yachtcharterfleet.com/...
Simon_JPS profile picture
Simon_JPS
Today, 8:02 AM
Comments (368)
Wow, a great story! Thanks for sharing.

I wonder, why did your boss fire you? Did you write a bearish article with a strong sell rating on the company you worked for?
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:23 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (73.84K)
@Simon_JPS Ha, I did not work for a publicly traded company. In fact, the company knew I was writing on SA, and they still fired me.

Thank you for reading and check out my weekend blog: seekingalpha.com/...
J
Jeff Milligan
Today, 7:31 AM
Comments (665)
Great article, Brad
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:20 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (73.84K)
@Jeff Milligan Thank you. Have a great weekend!

Check out my blog: seekingalpha.com/...
seIII profile picture
seIII
Today, 7:13 AM
Comments (445)
@Brad Thomas “endeavor to persevere.”

Disclaimer: long realty income
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:20 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (73.84K)
@seIII Thanks for reading and commenting.

Check out my weekend blog:

You're Fired:

seekingalpha.com/...
