Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Thematic Trends Post-Lockdown: What Worked And What Didn't

Sep. 09, 2023 8:00 AM ETIBUY, RTH, ONLN, BUYZ, ISHP, XLY, XLK, WFH, BYOB, IWFH, OND, XLC, ESPO, HERO, GAMR, GGME, NERD, BNGE, ODDS, METV, FMET, IVRS, VR, ARVR
VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
3.77K Followers

Summary

  • Although there were a lot of negatives, several trends that were popularized by the pandemic became popular investment opportunities.
  • While some have proven to be long-term trends, some have faded into the background.
  • This note looks at four thematic trends post-lockdown including e-commerce, remote work, streaming media, and the metaverse.

Strategy of diversified investment.

tadamichi

After months of lockdown in 2020-2021, there has undoubtedly been a lasting effect on the economy. Although there were a lot of negatives, several trends that were popularized by the pandemic became popular investment opportunities.

While some have

This article was written by

VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
3.77K Followers
VettaFi, a data, analytics, and thought leadership company, is transforming financial services from an industry to a community—one relationship at a time. In addition to providing interactive online tools and research, VettaFi offers asset managers an array of indexing and digital distribution solutions to innovate and scale their businesses. With $14 billion in assets benchmarked to its indexes – and more than 200 customers globally – asset managers look to VettaFi for benchmarks and best-in-class index solutions at competitive prices.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.