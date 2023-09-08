Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PDD Holdings: Shorts Are Asking For Pain

Sep. 08, 2023 9:40 PM ETPDD Holdings Inc. (PDD)
A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
9.31K Followers

Summary

  • Recently a short seller accused PDD Holdings of using opaque accounting, employing forced labor, and spying on Americans.
  • Despite the negative claims, PDD Holdings has a strong reputation among analysts and has shown impressive growth.
  • The bear case against PDD Holdings lacks merit, as the company's profitable Chinese operation can offset losses from its US platform, Temu.
  • In this article I explain why I remain long PDD Holdings despite its recent negative publicity.

Temu, Vipshop, JD.com, eBay, Amazon and Alibaba.com app icon on screen

Temu, Vipshop, JD.com, eBay, Amazon and Alibaba.com app icon on screen

Robert Way

Recently, PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) stock got some unwanted attention when the research firm Grizzly Research wrote a short report on it. Grizzly’s report accused

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PDD, AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

