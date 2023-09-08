Is This A Great Country Or What?

STILLFX

The list of things that could be better in this country is long and distressing. But the good news is that economic conditions in the U.S. continue to improve, despite all the bad news.

Here are some charts that make the point:

Chart #1

Chart #1 shows the condition of U.S. households' balance sheet. Private sector net worth now stands at a record $154.3 trillion, almost double what it was just 10 years ago.

Chart #2

Chart #2 shows the inflation-adjusted net worth of U.S. households. It's been increasing on average about 3.6% per year since 1952. That works out to a 12-fold increase in just 70 years.

Chart #3

But, you say, the population has also increased a lot over that same period. So Chart #3 adjusts the data for Chart #2 by population, which has roughly doubled since 1950.

Here also we see steady and impressive growth in inflation- and population-adjusted private sector wealth. By that measure, and as a rough approximation, the living standards of the average American have increased by a factor of almost 6 in the past 73 years.

Chart #4

It's outrageous that our federal debt as a percentage of GDP is almost 100%. It was about 60% in the early 1950s, then it fell to a low of about 25% in the mid-1970s, and since 2007, it has increased from just over 30% in 2001 to 95% now.

Fortunately, the private sector has de-leveraged significantly - by about 40% - since 2007, as Chart #4 shows. It's now back down to where it was in the early 1970s.

