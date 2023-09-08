Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Is This A Great Country Or What?

Calafia Beach Pundit profile picture
Calafia Beach Pundit
56.59K Followers

Summary

  • The good news is that economic conditions in the U.S. continue to improve, despite all the bad news.
  • Private sector net worth now stands at a record $154.3 trillion, almost double what it was just 10 years ago.
  • The inflation-adjusted net worth of U.S. households has been increasing on average about 3.6% per year since 1952. That works out to a 12-fold increase in just 70 years.

The list of things that could be better in this country is long and distressing. But the good news is that economic conditions in the U.S. continue to improve, despite all the bad news.

Here are some charts

Scott Grannis was Chief Economist from 1989 to 2007 at Western Asset Management Company, a Pasadena-based manager of fixed-income funds for institutional investors around the globe. He was a member of Western's Investment Strategy Committee, was responsible for developing the firm's domestic and international outlook, and provided consultation and advice on investment and asset allocation strategies to CFOs, Treasurers, and pension fund managers. He specialized in analysis of Federal Reserve policy and interest rate forecasting, and spearheaded the firm's research into Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). Prior to joining Western Asset, he was Senior Economist at the Claremont Economics Institute, an economic forecasting and consulting service headed by John Rutledge, from 1980 to 1986. From 1986 to 1989, he was Principal at Leland O'Brien Rubinstein Associates, a financial services firm that specialized in sophisticated hedging strategies for institutional investors. Visit his blog: Calafia Beach Pundit (http://scottgrannis.blogspot.com/)

g18
Yesterday, 11:50 PM
Federal debt is at record high and fiscal spending continues to increase.

That is making it difficult for the Fed's inflation fight. They are caught between a rock and a hard place.

What gives?
