Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Union Pacific: A Difficult Turnaround

Stanislas Capital profile picture
Stanislas Capital
1.28K Followers

Summary

  • Union Pacific operates one of the largest rail networks in the US, spanning 23 states and carrying a significant portion of rail freight.
  • Union Pacific has faced challenges in terms of volume growth and operational performance, leading to a change in CEO and potential value unlocking.
  • The turnaround will be difficult at best with muted volume growth and limited efficiency gains while dealing with operational issues.
  • Current valuations are not a bargain.

Union Pacific Railroad Post Flat Quarterly Earnings, Signaling Slowness And Inflationary Impacts On Economy

Brandon Bell

Company overview

Founded in 1862, Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) operates one of the largest US rail networks. It has >32.500 route miles, spanning 23 states in the western part of the US, and carries nearly 27% of

This article was written by

Stanislas Capital profile picture
Stanislas Capital
1.28K Followers
Long-term investor focusing on quality companies.Coverage of US and European companies. The idea is to develop very comprehensive research reports that will be usefull when reviewing the investment case some years later.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

A
Arimnestos
Today, 8:14 AM
Premium
Comments (2.24K)
Agree. I sold a while ago for many of the reasons discussed herein. I would consider buying back in below 180.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.