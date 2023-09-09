Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Medpace: A Great Anchor For A Long-Term Portfolio

Sep. 09, 2023 12:42 AM ETMedpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP)
Gustavo Larraga Tapia
Summary

  • Medpace is a Contract Research Organization (CRO) that provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotech, pharma, and medical device industries.
  • The business model is simpler than it seems and has shown great resilience in complicated macroeconomic environments.
  • Although the current valuation is not attractive enough, Medpace seems like a must to add to any watchlist.

Black scientist taking notes while working with her colleagues in laboratory.

skynesher

Investment Thesis

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) is the kind of company I often refer to as a 'clean growth' company. These are businesses that achieve significant, sustainable, and profitable growth within sectors characterized by robust trends and minimal cyclicality. Medpace, in this regard, can serve as a foundational

This article was written by

Gustavo Larraga Tapia
I have been investing in the stock market for three years, continuously seeking to learn from the best investors. I'm a long-term, fundamentals-focused investor who is interested in quality and growth opportunities mostly, but I like to search for deep value/turnaround situations as well.I'm keen on sharing my work on Seeking Alpha to explore job opportunities in the field of financial analysis, an area that I'm deeply passionate about.

