Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SPY And S&P 500: Big Short 2? Path To 3,000 Easier Than It Seems

Sep. 09, 2023 12:50 AM ETSPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), SP500IVV, VOO
Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
2.52K Followers

Summary

  • 5 months ago, when the S&P 500 was about 4,100, I wrote that I could see a path to both 4,500 and 3,000 during 2023. The first has occurred.
  • A combination of economic and fundamental market developments, as well as my proprietary market reward/risk assessment tools, indicate that 3,000 is not off the table.
  • Consistently assessing reward and risk from multiple angles is crucial. Here's how I do it and how it leads me to prioritize risk-management over seeking big rewards right now.

Amateur Winter Sports alpine skiing. Group Friends, Woman and three man snow skier skiing at ski resort. Glacier Presena 3000m Italian Alps ski area. Ski resort Passo Tonale. Italy, Europe.

ultramarinfoto/E+ via Getty Images

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is the oldest US-based ETF, which started trading back in 1993. It is also the largest, at over $400 billion in assets. It simply seeks to track the S&P 500 Index, which has become the

This article was written by

Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
2.52K Followers
The stock market tells us a story…we just have to listen!That’s the mission of Sungarden Investment Publishing (SIP), formerly known as Modern Income Investor. To listen, analyze and use our more than 30 years of hands-on investing experience to help investors dissect the market like doctors use an MRI. Our firm is the successor to Sungarden Investment Management, which advised high net worth clients until 2020 when the firm was sold. Through SIP, a wider range of investors can now access our market and ETF perspectives, via our work at Seeking Alpha and ETF.com. For a more detailed and interactive experience, visit SungardenInvestment.com, where we offer subscription-based investment research, model portfolios and timely insights, communicated in a concise, easy-to-use format.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

As noted in previous articles, my trading and investing accounts often have put and call options on SPY, as well as tactical positions in related vehicles.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.