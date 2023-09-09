Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apple: iPhone 15, Understand Its Pricing Strategy

Sep. 09, 2023 7:00 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)5 Comments
Summary

  • Apple stock price historically drops the day after new iPhone releases, but the new product releases will assert Apple's dominance in the long term.
  • This year's new iPhone event is expected to focus on higher price point versions to increase the average selling price and margins.
  • An analyst predicts a 20% increase in Apple's stock due to higher pricing justified by improved chip, battery, and photo technology in the new iPhone Pro models.
  • Expect the higher price announcements to be negatively received, but understand the importance of its pricing strategy.
Apple store at 5th Ave in Manhattan, NYC

ozgurdonmaz

How will Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock price react to its new product announcements on Tuesday, September 12? It will likely drop, but these latest product releases will continue asserting Apple's dominance. In particular, I expect Apple to lead with its controversial pricing strategy to increase

This article was written by

Michael McGrath profile picture
Michael McGrath
3.93K Followers
Author of Autonomous Vehicles: Opportunities, Strategies, and Disruptions. Michael E. McGrath is a proven expert on the strategies of technology-based companies. He has researched autonomous vehicles for the last 3 years, leading to the original publication of this book, as well as the recently expanded and updated second edition. He is a founder of PRTM, the leading management consulting firm to technology companies, former CEO of i2Technologies and experienced board member, serving on four public company boards, as well as several venture capital-funded companies.  In addition to Autonomous Vehicles, he is the author of Product Strategy for High-Technology Companies, which has been used by many technology-based companies to guide their strategies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

hahaha48 profile picture
hahaha48
Today, 8:25 AM
Premium
Comments (3.33K)
Just use your common sense. Just the satellite communications capability in huiwai phone which can be used in anywhere where there is no cellular connection is worth it especially today's climate change will have situation that caused cellular connection to be lost
hahaha48 profile picture
hahaha48
Today, 8:19 AM
Premium
Comments (3.33K)
You are extremely wrong. Huiwai new phone is better than all the new iPhone in every specification. They are selling not just like hot cakes in China but in many countries. IPhone will lost all its 19% sale in China and also in many other countries. Anyone who do not want Cia monitors their phones will buy huiwai
A
AlexWard
Today, 8:02 AM
Premium
Comments (61)
The titanium case will reduce weight since it has a lower density; however, titanium is not more durable than stainless steel (current pro case material). There is usually a trade-off in order to reduce weight and the iPhone case is no exception. Titanium is significantly more durable than the aluminum cases of the less expensive models however.
r
rockjcp
Today, 7:37 AM
Comments (7.67K)
See strong demand and when factoring stock bought back at discount an upside earnings surprise may be upon us!
o
office1925
Today, 7:11 AM
Comments (72)
My 2019 IPXR which still works immaculately, will finally be upgraded…..Yippie….
