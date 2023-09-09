Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hercules Capital: 10% Yield, Strong Coverage, Low Leverage

Sep. 09, 2023 8:30 AM ETHercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC)3 Comments
Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Hercules Capital offers income-minded investors exposure to the tech sector with a high dividend yield.
  • HTGC's business model of providing venture debt to growth companies in technology and life sciences has been successful with steady growth.
  • It carries low leverage, gets a high effective yield on investments, and has forward pipeline visibility.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

PAYDAY Calendar with Alarm Clock on Chalkboard Background - 3D Rendering

porcorex

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) is one of my favorite BDCs, and for good reason too, considering that it gives income-minded investors exposure to the tech sector all while earning a way above-average dividend yield.

The stock has seen its

Gen Alpha Teams Up With Income Builder

Gen Alpha has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!

This article was written by

Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
16.59K Followers

I'm a U.S. based financial writer with an MBA in Finance. I have over 15 years of investment experience, and generally focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium to long-term horizon. My goal is to share useful and insightful knowledge and analysis with readers.  Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HTGC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

allday1234 profile picture
allday1234
Today, 9:52 AM
Comments (14.04K)
I own ARCC 1200 and CSWC 2440 and started back in July a position in HTGC 576, but stopped investing because I am now negative about 6 - 7%, so my inclination was to stop adding to the position. Now, many would say it is time to throw money at it as it has gotten cheaper and there many reasons for the drop back including the Fed rate, so it would be easy especially with what would end up bringing my cost basis to at least flat. But from my standpoint I would like to see some positive movement before engaging in another buy so we will see. My plan does revolve around money received and CSWC and ARCC both pay Sep. 29 so I will have an opportunity to invest further. HTGC will not pay until Nov. so investing now because they just paid would be a 60-70 day waiting period and the only activity that could happen would be a share price increase.
So we will see as I have the time to wait.

Allday
a
awilco1
Today, 9:37 AM
Comments (531)
The non accruals is paramount and they really are excellent in that regard.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:45 AM
Premium
Comments (10.99K)
HTGC is core diamond club core holding of mine and I never sell my diamonds....
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.